10 pounds of meth seized in NE OK
The OBN Muskogee Drug Task Force this morning seized 10 pounds of meth during a Search Warrant as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in northeastern Oklahoma. One person was arrested
We explain why Apple had to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 this Christmas.
Experts weigh in on when to use each term and why knowing the correct terminology for body parts is important.
We talk through our year with the 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD.
The biggest news stories this morning: Hyperloop One is shutting down, Microsoft is nixing its Windows mixed-reality platform, Netflix milks Squid Game again with a $39 in-person ‘experience’.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Rams are 8-7 and in line to be a wild-card team.
John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.
Mothers often take on the labor of the holidays, yet are often left holding an empty stocking. What to know.
Gen Z women are celebrating how far they've come since being 17 years old with help from this viral TikTok trend.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Honda is recalling more than 4.5 million cars worldwide because of a fuel pump problem that could lead to engine failure or stalling in traffic, which could cause an accident.
Raved a 65-year-old fan: 'I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate.'
Netflix opened a pop-up experience in Los Angeles where fans can pay to play games inspired by the show, eat Korean snacks and maybe even buy some costumes.
This universally flattering lippie will look great on any wearer — get it while it's still in stock!
If you're looking for an eleventh-hour present, this little boomer delivers with tremendous bass and a budget-friendly price.
Steam’s annual winter sale is upon us, offering discounts on everything from AAA titles to overlooked indie gems. It lasts from today until January 4.
As numerous scholars have observed even before the documentation of the "Eliza effect" in the ’60s, humanity is dangerously overeager to recognize itself in replica: A veneer of natural language is all it takes to convince most people that they are talking with another person. The advent of large language models has produced engines that can generate plausible and grammatical answers to any question. Obviously these can be put to good use, but mechanically reproduced natural language that is superficially indistinguishable from human discourse also presents serious risks.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
As the 2023 stock market rally reached levels few predicted, short sellers lost billions on their bets against the market.
Chance Comanche was arrested last week for the alleged killing of Marayna Rodgers earlier this month in Las Vegas.