10 pounds of weed, over $30K seized from man in West Memphis, police say

A traffic stop in West Memphis led officers to 10 pounds of weed and over $30,000, according to West Memphis Police.

Police said agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force pulled over 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam around 5 p.m. on College Boulevard near Hino Road. Agents searched the car after smelling marijuana and found about three pounds of weed and a loaded gun inside, West Memphis Police said.

But, that was a small discovery compared to what agents reportedly found at Pulliam’s home on Bayou Vista Drive.

West Memphis Police said a search warrant at Pulliam’s home netted seven more pounds of marijuana and $31,364.

Pulliam was charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firarems.

