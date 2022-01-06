10 pretty thank you notes to mail people who made an impact in 2021

If you are feeling sentimental about the gifts or quality time you have spent with loved ones during the holiday season or over this past year, one fabulous way to channel this energy is writing thank you notes to the important people in your life. And, it’s a great way to kick off 2022.

Seriously, a thank you note is more than just a nice piece of mail to give and receive. Research has shown that expressing gratitude through writing thank you notes not only improves the recipient’s well-being but additionally makes the letter writer feel better.

So, while you may have resolutions to improve your life through hitting the gym and making nourishing food, writing thank you notes can be just as important to your overall happiness.

Get started with a lovely set of stationery. Keeping a collection of thank you cards on hand means you’ll always have one when the moment strikes, and if you’re in the market for some new ones, check out these sweet cards.

1. Papier You’re the Best set

The cheery illustration on this card provides a sincere message to your loved ones.

To express gratitude to the friends who were by your side this year, reach for this charming card. A cheery illustration on its front provides a sincere message to your loved ones. It comes with a set of envelopes with colorful interiors so your message will have a bright touch.

Get the You’re the Best card set for $22.50

2. Rifle Paper Co. Rose Gold Thank You set

While these cards have a rose gold glimmer to them, they're still sophisticated and refined.

If a metallic sheen is more your style, then this floral rose gold design is sure to dazzle you. While these do have a glimmer to them, they’re still sophisticated and refined. With a blank interior, there’s plenty of space to write a personalized message to those you’re looking to thank.

Get the Rose Gold Thank You card set for $20

3. Artifact Uprising Elegant Overlay Thank You cards

Add a photo of the special event, so this thank you card can serve as a memento of the celebration.

Put a personalized spin on your thank you notes beyond just a custom monogram. You can add a personalized image to the front of your card, which is overlaid with sleek font. This is perfect for those sending out notes post a special celebration such as a birthday, baby shower, or wedding. Add a photo of the special event, so this thank you card can serve as a memento of the celebration.

Get the Elegant Overlay Thank You cards starting for $19

4. Paper Source Emerald Watercolor Thank You set

These stunning thank you cards have an artist's touch to them.

These thank you notes have an artsy watercolor design that is complemented by shimmering gold text. This set of 10 cards is fit for year-round use, so you can write up a thank you note anytime.

Get the Emerald Watercolor Thank You set for $17.95

5. Amazon Basics Floral Thank You cards

These budget-friendly cards are decorated in sweet florals fit for any occasion.

If you have a lot of thank you notes to write this year, you can’t go wrong on a cute floral set that’s also budget friendly. These darling florals are perfect for whenever you’re feeling grateful for a friend.

Get the Floral Thank You Card Set for $9.24

6. Redbubble T. Hanks Card

Tom Hanks is a universally beloved figure on the screen, but he can also bring levity and humor to your thank you cards.

These put hilarious new meaning behind the phrase ‘you’ve got mail.’ Tom Hanks is a universally beloved figure on the screen, but he can also bring levity and humor to your thank you cards. This cheeky message is sure to put a smile on your recipient's face, and it’s certainly a unique addition to your stationery rotation.

Get the T. Hanks Cards starting at $3.95

7. Metallic Brush Stroke Thank You Set

These thank you cards are perfect for the artist looking for some creative stationary.

Decorated in shiny gold flecks and streaks of color, this set brings an artistic touch to your thank you notes. Perfect for the creative who is looking to send out some gratitude.

Get the Metallic Brush Stroke Thank You Set for $6.90

8. Hallmark Colored Pencil Thank You Cards

An adorable colored pencil design offers a playful canvas for sincere gratitude.

These cards are fit for both the teacher and the student. An adorable colored pencil design offers a playful canvas for sincere gratitude. Students—or parents of them—can keep these to thank the special teachers who have had an impact on this school year.

Get the Hallmark Colored Pencil Thank You Cards for $7.99

9. Moglea Phoenix Thank You Note Card Set

Not only are these notes impressive, but the envelopes also feature stunning designs.

Lovers of abstract design and bold graphics will love this thank you note set. Designed by Moglea, an Iowa-based letterpress, these chic cards are totally unique. Not only are these notes impressive, but the envelopes also feature stunning designs.

Get the Moglea Phoenix Thank You Note Card Set for $16.50

10. Paper Culture Monstera Thank You Notes

This thank you card is made for plant lovers.

Plant lovers rejoice because this is a card made just for you. Featuring a lovely monstera plant design, these thank yous feature gold foil for a modern look. Plus, you can order in large quantities.

Get the Monstera Thank You Note Set from starting at $21.84

