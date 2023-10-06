10-year prison sentence for man who pleaded guilty to 2020 Wilmington killing of teen

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with killing a teen in 2020 in Wilmington's East Side neighborhood.

Nehemiah Jackson was sentenced after he pleaded guilty on Sept. 11 to the manslaughter of 17-year-old Kavai Martin. He also pleaded guilty to a weapons charge.

"We hope this will bring some measure of comfort to the victim’s family and the community, and will also underscore our relentless efforts to deliver Justice on behalf of victims of crime," Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said in a statement.

Martin's killing was disclosed by Wilmington police more than seven months after the teen died.

Martin's 2020 killing

Police began their investigation at about 4:50 p.m. on July 27 in the area of 12th and Walnut streets.

That's where officers found a wounded Martin — the 14th person under the age of 18 to be shot in Wilmington that month.

The teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. According to police and the state Department of Justice, he was placed on life support for nearly two years before he died in February 2022 in North Carolina.

Wilmington police do not detail how they came to suspect Jackson in Martin's killing, but a search through court records by Delaware Online/The News Journal found that Jackson was arrested two days after Martin was shot — but not for charges in the shooting.

Jackson was arrested on July 29, 2020, on several weapons charges. He later pleaded guilty to a single count of carrying a concealed weapon during the commission of a felony the following June. He was sentenced after his plea to two years in prison, effective the day of his arrest date.

He also received 18 months probation for the weapons crime, which court records claim he violated in August of last year.

Gun violence down

Since 2021, gun violence in Delaware has been reduced by 30% statewide, including a 50% decline in summer shootings and a 60% reduction in Wilmington homicides, according to the Delaware Attorney General's Office.

"I'm grateful to our prosecutors and to the detective working on this case," Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. "Their tenacity is helping families find peace and is helping to drive gun violence down in our state."

CRIME: Boyfriend charged with killing woman found dead at Carousel Park, NCCo police say

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington killing in 2020 lands man 10 years in Delaware prison