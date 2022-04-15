10-year prison term for accused lookout in sexual assault of fellow inmate at Ocala jail

The second of four men accused of participating in the beating and sexual assault of a fellow Marion County Jail inmate has pleaded no contest to principal to battery by a person in a detention facility and been sentenced to a 10-year prison term, according to court documents.

Steven Alexander Villafane was sentenced Thursday by Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon. A second charge, principal to sexual battery by defendant 18 or older, was dropped by the State Attorney's Office.

Court records show Villafane has been labeled as a habitual felony offender. His sentence will run concurrently with charges in a separate case: false imprisonment, witness tampering threat intimidate force, burglary of a dwelling and violation of domestic violence injunction.

The 36-year-old Ocala man has 1,133 days of credit for time he already has spent at the jail awaiting resolution of these cases.

The cases date back to a March 2019 arrest

A convicted felon who has been in and out of prison since 2006, Villafane was arrested on charges of false imprisonment, witness tampering threat intimidate force, burglary of a dwelling and violation of domestic violence injunction in March 2019.

In that case, sheriff's deputies said Villafane went to a residence and prevented several people from leaving the home. State records show Villafane had been released from prison a little more than a week before the incident.

Four months after arriving at the county jail, Villafane was re-arrested and accused of standing by and shielding from view an attack on a fellow inmate, who was violently sexually assaulted by two other inmates, according to sheriff's officials.

Authorities said the vicious attack occurred because one of the four men was looking for drugs in the victim's rectum.

Detectives said no drugs were recovered from the victim. Villafane declined to talk to detectives about the incident.

The report said Villafane and a second man, Charles Reynaldo Murrillo, put up a sheet and blanket so Cecil Wryals and Juan Pagan-Ayala could be shielded from view while they assaulted the victim, according to the report.

The victim suffered broken ribs, a swollen eye and hand, and missing teeth.

Here is where the other cases stand

Wryals, 39, of Dunnellon, was at the same hearing as Villafane on Thursday. He is being held without bail at the jail. His case is ongoing.

Murillo, 33, of Ocala, was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the jail incident. The case against Pagan-Ayala, 31, of Ocala, is pending. He remains at the jail with bail set at $40,000.

