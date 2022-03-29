10-year prison term meted out in Joplin sexual abuse case

Mar. 29—A 77-year-old Joplin man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday when he pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a girl under 12 years old.

Ernest I. Wright pleaded guilty to the charge in Jasper County Circuit Court in an agreement and was assessed the agreed-upon length of prison term by Judge Dean Dankelson. He had been facing the possibility of up to life in prison.

Wright touched the girl inappropriately on April 20, 2020, in Joplin.

She purportedly told her mother in May of that year that Wright had been sexually abusing her for more than two years and repeated those disclosures to child abuse investigators in an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin.