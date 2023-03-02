10-year protective order issued against teacher assailant

Mar. 1—A former Bowie Middle School student who was recorded viciously attacking one of his teachers will not be able to come anywhere near her for the next 10 years under an agreement reached between attorneys representing the teacher and the boy's mother.

On Sept. 7, the 14-year-old was recorded attacking Jenille Shakes Davidson after she seized his cell phone and he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault of a public servant.

The video showed the student touching Davidson while trying to get the phone out of her desk, her pushing him away and then him taking her to the ground and beating her. At one point, Davidson's head can be heard banging against a desk.

Back in November Ector County Juvenile Court Judge Brooke Hendricks found the boy engaged in delinquent conduct by committing assault on a public servant, a less serious offense negotiated by Assistant Ector County Attorney Marc Chastain and defense attorney Israel Guardiola.

Hendricks ruled it was in the "best interest of the child and society" to place him on probation. She ordered him placed in a secured facility outside Ector County for an undetermined amount of time, noting he has not been suitably supervised at home and is a potential danger to himself or others.

Hendricks told the boy there is a chance he can be released from probation earlier than his 18th birthday if he abides by all of the rules and doesn't commit any more crimes.

Davidson's attorney, Gaven Norris, filed an application for a protective order naming the boy's mother as the respondent on Jan. 3.

He and his client felt there was a need for such an order because the boy was only expelled for one year and will be able to re-enroll in the Ector County Independent School District where Davidson remains a teacher, Norris said.

The attack wasn't the first time the teenager had engaged in acts of violence, nor was it the first time at Bowie, Norris said.

Norris asked that the teenager be prohibited from committing any acts of stalking against Davidson for at least two years. He further asked the boy not go within 2,000 feet of Davidson, which would include her residence or place of employment.

Citing from the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, Norris said the boy "engaged in a pattern of behavior or conduct that cause (Davidson) to be placed in fear of bodily injury or death" and his behavior was "reasonably likely to harass, annoy, alarm, abuse, torment, or embarrass (her) and members of (her) family or household.

On Wednesday, Norris and Guardiola announced they'd reached an agreement for a 10-year protective order and requires the boy's mother to pay more than $2,500 in attorney and court fees within 30 days.

Norris had intended to call at least three witnesses to the stand to talk about the incident and the teenager's violent past, but once the agreement was announced they were allowed to leave the courtroom.

Judge Sara Kate Billingsley of the 446th Ector County District Court went over the terms of the agreement with the teenager's mother and instructed her to inform him of them. Violating any portion of the court's order could result in a contempt of court citation and a six-month jail term, she said.

The judge also cautioned the woman her son could wind up in prison for a minimum of two years should he violate the protective order by committing a felony crime of violence.

The teen's mom was required to sign the terms of the protective order and affix her thumb prints to the document.

Billingsley also ordered the teenager to enroll in a batterer's intervention program either while he remains in custody or within three months of his release.

Following the hearing Norris said he plans to file a civil lawsuit against the teenager's parents seeking reimbursement of Davidson's extensive medical expenses.

