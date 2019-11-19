10 Public Schools Where Most Out-of-State Students Get Merit Aid





Though out-of-state students often pay more tuition than in-state students at public colleges and universities, nonresidents may receive merit aid to bring down the cost.

Many public colleges use merit aid to attract prospective out-of-state students and lower prices to better compete with other institutions.

Even those who do not have financial need to qualify for other kinds of aid may find that some colleges still offer them assistance -- 40% of the 277 regional colleges analyzed in a 2015 New America report provided merit aid to at least 10% of freshmen who did not have financial need. And it is often the case that the more freshmen who are awarded merit aid by a college, the more out-of-state students the college enrolls, the think tank's report found.

As state funding for public colleges declined following the 2008 Great Recession, research from the Joyce Foundation shows that at state flagships, enrollment of out-of-state students, who represent higher tuition revenues for these universities, increased significantly. The University of Alabama is one such example, where nonresident freshman enrollment expanded from 1,895 students in 2008-2009 to 5,001 in the 2017-2018 academic year while in-state student enrollment declined over the same period. Similar declines in in-state student enrollment have been documented in recent years at public colleges across the country.

"Many public research universities have dramatically increased nonresident enrollment ... and adopted financial aid policies that specifically target nonresident students with modest academic achievement," the Joyce Foundation report reads. "Meanwhile, many high-achieving, low-income students are funneled to community colleges."

There were 171 ranked public schools in the National Universities category of the Best Colleges rankings that reported data on merit aid to U.S. News in an annual survey. National Universities are schools that offer a variety of undergraduate majors, in addition to master's and doctoral programs. On average, about a third of out-of-state students received merit aid among the schools that provided this data.

Some colleges gave a vast majority of out-of-state students merit aid. Among the 10 public schools that provided the most out-of-state students merit aid in fall 2018, Bowling Green State University in Ohio tops the list at 90%. Next is the University of Hawaii--Manoa, which provided 88% of out-of-state students merit aid. The average proportion among the schools on this list was 81%, per U.S. News data.

Six of the 10 colleges providing the most out-of-state students with merit aid are located in the Midwest, with four of them in Ohio.

The average amount of merit aid awarded to out-of-state students varied widely among these 10 public schools. The University of Tennessee--Chattanooga provided out-of-state students with average non-need based scholarships of $6,465 in 2018, while the University of Hawaii--Manoa offered upward of $18,000 on average.

Among all public National Universities, the average merit aid for out-of-state students was $10,578, but among the colleges on this list, the average was nearly $2,400 more.

Below is a list of the 10 public National Universities that offered out-of-state applicants the best odds of receiving merit scholarships in fall 2018. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

