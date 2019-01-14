10 Public Universities Run by Highest-Paid Presidents

Presidents with high salaries

The U.S. president makes $400,000 per year. Several university presidents make more than double that. At least 17 National University presidents earn twice what President Donald Trump does on a yearly basis, according to a 2017 report from The Chronicle of Higher Education. The report, which gathered the rankings of more than 1,200 chief executives of both private and public universities, list eight public university presidents who make more than $1 million. Here are the 10 National Universities where presidents had the highest salaries in 2015-16.

Updated Jan. 14, 2019: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks from the 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.

University of Alabama--Birmingham

President: Raymond Watts

Total pay: $890,000

Base salary: $469,572

U.S. News rank: 157 (tie)

University of Iowa

President: Jean E. Robillard

Total pay: $929,045 (partial-year compensation)

Base pay: $741,260 (partial-year compensation)

U.S. News rank: 89 (tie)

Texas A&M University--College Station

President: Michael K. Young

Total pay: $1,000,000

Base pay: $1,000,000

U.S. News rank: 66 (tie)

Ohio State University--Columbus

President: Michael V. Drake

Total pay: $1,034,574

Base pay: $813,334

U.S. News rank: 56 (tie)

Pennsylvania State University--University Park

President: Eric J. Barron

Total pay: $1,039,717

Base pay: $800,000

U.S. News rank: 59 (tie)

Indiana University System

President: Michael A. McRobbie

Total pay: $1,067,074

Base pay: $600,000

Number of schools in system: 9

University of Florida

President: W. Kent Fuchs

Total pay: $1,102,862

Base pay: $863,295

U.S. News rank: 35 (tie)

Texas A&M University System

President: John Sharp

Total pay: $1,280,438

Base pay: $900,000

Number of schools in system: 11

University of Texas System

President: William H. McRaven

Total pay: $1,500,000

Base pay: $1,200,000

Number of schools in system: 14

Arizona State University--Tempe

President: Michael M. Crow

Total pay: $1,554,058

Base pay: $838,458

U.S. News rank: 115 (tie)

