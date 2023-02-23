10 queen mattresses our editors are obsessed with—shop Leesa, Avocado, Purple and more

Shop the top 10 queen mattresses our sleep editors love.

Investing in a high-quality, long-lasting mattress is essential to good night's sleep. A poor quality mattress can even have adverse effects on your health like bad posture, aches and pains and more. With countless options available online, it can be hard to figure out which mattress is best for you and your budget. Although mattresses can be pricey, it's worth spending extra on something that'll have long-term impacts on your health and well-being.

To take the stress out of your mattress search, we've rounded up the top ten queen mattresses our editors have tested and loved from beloved brands like Leesa, Avocado, Tuft & Needle and more.

1. Leesa Hybrid Mattress

10 queen mattresses our editors love: Leesa Hybrid Mattress

If your current mattress could use a replacement, then you should consider upgrading to the Leesa Hybrid Mattress, which combines foam and springs. It's our best upgrade mattress of 2023 and the best hybrid mattress and it's not hard to see why. It's incredibly comfortable regardless of your sleeping position and offers the perfect balance firmness and softness.

$1,699 at Leesa

2. Avocado Green Mattress

10 queen mattresses our editors love: Avocado Green Mattress

The Avocado Green Mattress is another great pick and it's our best organic mattress. With over 13,000 5-star reviews, this mattress is plush, cozy and comfortable. The mattress even stays cool all night, a great feature for those who tend to get overheated while sleeping. It's also a sustainable option—it's made of 100% GOLS-certified organic latex, 100% GOTS-certified organic wool and 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton.

$1,999 at Avocado

3. Tuft & Needle Original Mattress

10 queen mattresses our editors love: Tuft & Needle Original Mattress

Coming in under $1,000, the Original Mattress from Tuft & Needle is our best affordable mattress. If you prefer a firmer mattresses, this one might be perfect for you, but rest assured, it does eventually soften and adapt to your body weight. Stomach and back sleepers can also enjoy this mattress without experiencing any lower back pain.

$896 at Tuft & Needle

4. Lull Original Mattress

10 queen mattresses our editors love: Lull Original Mattress

The Lull Original Mattress is another fan-favorite with a 4.6-star rating and over 41,000 ratings. It's our best firm and best memory foam mattress thanks to its dense sleep surface and good edge support. It also remains cool throughout the night to prevent overheating and maintains a good balance between firm and soft. Another great perk of the Lull Original is its $1,200 price tag, which is at a sale price of just $799 right now.

$799 at Lull

5. The Purple Mattress

10 queen mattresses our editors love: The Purple Mattress

Our sleep editors have tested The Purple Mattress and confirmed that it's worth the hype. With nearly 23,000 5-star reviews, the mattress features GelFlex Grid that balances comfort and support while cradling the body's pressure points. The mattress also has a series of air channels that allow for ample airflow, providing a lasting cooling effect throughout the night.

$1,199 at Purple

6. Saatva Classic Mattress

10 mattresses our editors love: Saatva Classic Mattress

Another one of our favorites is the Saatva Classic Mattress, which we consider to be most like a traditional mattress and is one of the best firm mattresses we have tested. It's extremely comfortable and has multiple firmness levels to adjust to your needs, with each level offering different density levels in the top layer. The Classic Mattress also provides some of the best edge support we've seen.

$1,695 at Saatva

7. The Nectar Mattress

10 queen mattresses our editors love: The Nectar Mattress

The Nectar Mattress is another fan-favorite—it boasts a 4.7 rating with over 41,000 5-star reviews. The main quality our editors loved was its softness, which is great for those who aren't fans of firmer mattresses. It's plush and works best for side sleepers since it relieves pressure on the shoulders and hips. It also does a great job of releasing heat so you can stay cool throughout the night. Another great perk of the Nectar Mattress is that the queen can be purchased for only $699.

$699 at Nectar

8. Vaya Hybrid Mattress

10 queen mattresses our editors love: Vaya Hybrid Mattress

If you're searching for a cooling hybrid mattress at an affordable price, then the Vaya Hybrid Mattress may be right for you. Our testers were impressed with this mattresses ability to diffuse heat, making it best for those who overheat at night. It also does a great job of isolating motion, so you feel little movement if someone sits or shifts on the mattress. It's also a lot less expensive than other hybrids we've tested.

$799 at Vaya

9. Birch Natural Mattress

10 queen mattresses our editors love: Birch Natural Mattress

The Birch Natural Mattress combines natural materials like organic cashmere, organic New Zealand wool, organic Fair Trade cotton, and breathable natural Talalay latex to create a great hybrid mattress. Our editors noted its ability to diffuse heat, relieve pressure and isolate motion.

$1,358 at Birch

10. Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress

10 queen mattresses our editors love: Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress

Another natural option we've tested and loved is Awara's Natural Hybrid Mattress, made of organic New Zealand wool and silky organic cotton. It's supportive and offers excellent edge support and temperature control—it even outperformed most mattresses in our lab-based heat retention testing. It also doesn't have an offputting odor like most other mattresses in a box.

$1,099 at Awara

