10 Questions You Need to Answer Before Buying a Vacation Home

From House Beautiful

Owning a vacation house is pretty much the dream, as more and more Americans are looking to invest in properties. According to 2019 housing statistics, 65.1 percent of the population owns at least one home already, and the appeal of getting a second place—to solely use for getting away and relaxing—is extremely understandable. (Especially in the time of a global pandemic, when getting away is what we're all dreaming about.)

As you might have guessed, however, buying a second home isn’t an option for everyone. According to Priya Malani, founder and CEO of financial firm Stash Wealth , “there are several aspects to take into account, from the price of the home, to how much you’ll use it, to whether you’re also planning on using it as a rental.” Below, she pinpoints her top tips to consider before taking the plunge and buying that stunning waterfront home you’ve always dreamed about.

Wait, Is Now the Right Time to Buy a House at All?

With businesses shuttering and layoffs becoming more and more commonplace in the wake of COVID-19, it might not be the time for you to invest. "Unless you’re sitting on pretty hefty savings and know your industry won’t be impacted by what’s going on, then you should err on the side of caution,” Amanda Abella, author of Make Money Your Honey: A Spirited Entrepreneur’s Guide to Having a Love Affair with Work & Money, told House Beautiful for our primer on whether it's a good ideato buy a house during this pandemic. At the very least, however, you can start saving (skip down to number 4 below to learn more)—and scouting affordable markets—to plot your future purchase. It's never too soon to start! And if you are ready to take the leap, read on.

1. Know Your “Why”

A vacation home is desirable for a lot of reasons, particularly if the location is very desirable. However, Malani recommends you actually consider why you’re buying the home before doing so: Is it somewhere you’ll actually plan to visit every year? Is it more of a status thing? Are you planning to retire in it or rent it out?

“Knowing the reasons behind the purchase will help you plan your budget and the things you’re not willing to compromise on, which is information you absolutely need before deciding on investing in a vacation home,” she says. We recommend writing down all your reasons first, and then really evaluating your needs based on that list, so that you can look for homes that’ll fit your area, location, and budget.

2. Ask Yourself: Would I Buy This Home as My First Home?

“Sometimes, we see our clients focus their financial efforts on saving for a vacation home before their primary residence,” says Malani. “This has become more common in areas where the cost of living and real estate prices are a lot higher than the national average, like New York or L.A.”

For example, if you’re on the younger side and know you’ll eventually be moving to the suburbs to start a family—but also know you really want a lake house—then making that investment first might be a smart move. Especially if it's in a more affordable area than your currently primary residence. But, as Malani advises, you need to figure out whether that is an investment you know you’ll be able to sit with for a while.

3. Research All the Details About the Area

“Is the location of your vacation home in a popular destination? If so, do you know if it’ll stay that way? How will prices be when you’re ready to buy?” asks Malani. These are all questions you need to (attempt to) answer sooner rather than later, keeping in mind the fact that prices may very well rise sooner than you think they will. So, it's a good idea to save 1 to 3 percent more than you think you’ll need for a down payment.



4. Start Saving Immediately

“Before you can think about buying a vacation home, you’ll need to evaluate your current financial situation and whether or not you have money to put towards saving for it,” says Malani. “If you don’t have any extra money left over each month, saving up for a home will be pretty tricky! However, if you do have money left over or plan to make changes to your expenses to free up some cash, you’ll want to open up an online savings account and start stashing the money there."

Tip: "Nickname your savings account "Vacation Home" to keep your eye on the prize."

