Scientists believe they have found the trigger for the rare blood clots in people who have taken the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.A study by a team of researchers from the United States and United Kingdom found a protein in the blood - known as platelet factor 4 (PF4) - that reacts to the adenovirus used by the vaccine that then causes a chain reaction involving the immune system.This reaction can result in the dangerous clots - a...