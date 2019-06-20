We Created The Ultimate Summer Cookout Menu — You're Welcome

Summer is here and the warm weather means one thing: family gatherings where adults cluster around the grill and the kids play on the slip ‘n’ slide. But hosting an outdoor feast can be stressful, especially when it comes to planning the food. Thanks to this cookout menu, however, you won't ever worry about running out of stomach-pleasing recipes to serve at your next get together.



Not only does this barbecue menu include your usual veggie burgers and chicken kebabs, but it also features unique spins on classic recipes like sugar snap pea fries, grilled squash bread, and watermelon pizza. And whether some of your guests have dietary restrictions or like to try a little bit of everything, there’s a recipe for everyone.



So go ahead and whip up this summer cookout menu that includes appetizers, main entrees, desserts, cocktails, and alcohol-free drinks. You can even include some of these into your Father’s Day and 4th of July celebrations.

