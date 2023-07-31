10 Reasons We Like the 2023 Honda Accord

Honda

In a world where SUVs dominate, the Honda Accord remains a bright ray of hope that sedans aren't dead just yet. A cunning mix of stylish design and future-looking engineering are just a few of the things we love about Honda's flagship four-door, which starts at just $28,390. Here's what else you need to know.

It Looks Better Than Ever

Honda design is at the top of its game right now, and it shows in the Accord. Sleek and modern, it's easily the best-looking car in its segment. The front end manages to make a statement without looking overly angry, while the profile gives the Accord a sleek, fastback-like attitude.

Standard Turbocharged Power

The base engine for the 2023 Honda Accord is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. It makes 192 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty for most situations.

It's Nice to Drive

Despite the pedestrian badge, the Honda Accord punches upward when it comes to dynamics and livability. It's far more composed on the road versus something like a Camry, and offers a simple, easy-to-use cabin with no frills that we prefer even over some German luxury sedans.

Digital Gauge Cluster

The 2023 Honda Accord comes standard with a well-laid-out 10.2-inch digital driver information display. On hybrid models the tachometer is replaced by a "digital flow power meter" that shows how and where energy is traveling through the hybrid system as you drive.

Head-Up Display

Go for the Touring trim and your 2023 Honda Accord will get a six-inch head-up display as standard, projecting onto the windscreen in front of the driver. It can display things like current speed and even navigation directions so you don't have to look away from the road.

Modern Infotainment With a Volume Knob

One of the biggest pain points with the last-generation Accord was the lack of a volume knob. Thankfully that's been fixed for 2023, with a physical knob now mounted prominently under the left corner of the 12.3-inch infotainment display, which features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Google Maps Integration

While we suspect most drivers will be using wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, those that don't can use Google's built-in suite of apps, standard on the Touring trim. There's Google Assistant, Google Maps, and more available on the Google Play app store.

Wireless Charging Pad

The combination of wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless charging remains an undefeatable combo, so we're happy to see Honda has added wireless charging to the top-tier Touring trim for seamless, worry-free entertainment.

Physical Climate Controls

While many premium brands have decided to move all of the climate control buttons into the touchscreen, Honda has resisted with the 2023 Accord. Below the screen on the dashboard sits a host of buttons for controlling temperature, air recirculation, and heated/ventilated seats. We wouldn't want it any other way.

Hybrid Powertrain

The 2023 Honda Accord's available hybrid drivetrain is cool for a couple of reasons. It makes 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 2.0-liter inline-four paired to not one, but two electric motor.s The first acts as an engine-spun generator, while the second provides thrust to the front wheels, forgoing the need for a traditional transmission.

Want to Learn More About the 2023 Honda Accord?

Check out our full review right here

Mack Hogan

