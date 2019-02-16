10 Reasons to Buy Atlassian Stock and Never Sell

Two weeks ago, I added a sizable portion of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock to my family's portfolio. It makes tools that allow employees at companies -- particularly software and IT companies -- work on projects and communicate with one another. And it benefits from the powerful software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model.

As anyone who has used any of Atlassian's tools has already learned, these solutions become invaluable -- an everyday part of life. That kind of ubiquity is what led me to the company. It has also helped investors reap huge rewards over the past three years: The stock is up 420%.

If you're new to the company, here are 10 reasons I think you should consider adding shares yourself -- with the intention to never sell them.

1. A clear, inspiring, optionable mission

Perhaps more than most finance writers, I spend a great deal of time studying the mission statements of the companies I invest in. Some argue the statement is a pithy sentence produced out of tradition rather than practicality.

I beg to differ. I believe mission statements are crucial for long-term investors; they give a window into the soul of a company and help us understand where a company is headed. I believe the best mission statements have three things in common:

They are simple: Any employee who has to make a tough decision could use the mission statement as a guide for making that decision.

They are inspirational: Every company needs to make money to survive, but the best companies have a mission that goes far beyond finances and speaks to the larger purpose it will serve in society.

They are optionable: Rather than being narrow in scope, a company's mission allows for several different ways to fulfill its ultimate purpose.

Atlassian's mission statement is: "to unleash the potential of every team." That is an exceedingly simple mission. It is also -- depending on your perspective -- inspirational. And perhaps most importantly (we'll investigate this below), it is very optionable. There are tons of ways this mission can be accomplished.

2. An obvious moat widening around the business

Atlassian makes a number of tools that companies quickly come to rely on. The most recent annual report identifies five core services:

Jira: where teams can plan and monitor project management

Confluence: allows teams to create and share documents and data

Trello: adds a visual component to help keep track of who is working on what and how far along they are

Bitbucket: helps teams create and share coding work

Jira Service Desk: a self-service portal that allows teams to quickly respond to customer issues

The important thing to know about these tools is this: They become pillars of how employees at technology companies communicate. Once employees at these companies get comfortable on these platforms, the switching costs become sky high.

Why is that? Think about it: Would you want to retrain your entire workforce on a new platform? What about the costs associated with migrating all that data to another provider? And what would happen if any mission-critical data was lost in that process?

Unfortunately, Atlassian doesn't publish metrics -- like dollar-based net expansion -- that tell us how good the company is at keeping its customers on board. But as we'll see below, the growth the company is demonstrating leads me to believe it isn't having a problem here.

3. Growth demonstrating the power of the moat...and popularity of the products

At the end of Atlassian's fiscal 2016, the company had about 61,000 customers that brought in revenue of $457 million, gross profit of $381 million, and free cash flow of $96 million.

In the intervening two and a half years, those numbers have exploded. Customers have more than doubled to more than 138,000. Here's what's happened to revenue and free cash flow:

