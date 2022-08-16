10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

Michael Keenan
·7 min read
svetikd / Getty Images
svetikd / Getty Images

Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The earliest you can collect is age 62, but you'll get more money if you delay your benefits past your initial Social Security eligibility. If you wait until after your full retirement age (somewhere between 65 and 67) to start collecting Social Security you can earn delayed retirement credits, which will increase your benefits even more.

Learn: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
More: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

You might think that waiting for bigger benefits is better, but that's not always the case. There is no definitive answer to when you should collect Social Security benefits, and taking them as soon as you hit the early retirement age of 62 might be the best financial move.

Learn why you might want to start taking Social Security at 62.

Syda Productions / Shutterstock.com
Syda Productions / Shutterstock.com

1. You're Planning Your End-of-Life Care

Your Social Security benefits stop paying at your death, so if you die prior to collecting benefits, you'll have missed out on benefits entirely. You need to figure out how to maximize your Social Security income, instead. For example, say you're planning to wait until age 70 so you can claim the larger monthly benefit. If you die right before your 70th birthday, you won't receive any benefits. It's very difficult to predict how long you'll live, especially if you're in good health now. However, if you are suffering from a terminal or serious illness, the increased monthly benefit for delaying Social Security might not be worth it.

POLL: Have You Skipped Any of These Essential Expenses Due to Rising Prices?

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2. You Have a Shorter Life Expectancy

The government incentivizes waiting to collect your Social Security benefits by giving you a larger monthly amount the longer you delay. For example, if you start collecting benefits at age 62 when your full retirement age is 66, your monthly benefit will be about 75% of your full-age benefit. So if you expected your monthly benefit to be $1,000 per month at 66, you would only receive around $750 at 62.

Although a larger monthly benefit might sound great, keep in mind that you'd have to wait four years to get that extra $250 per month. You would receive $36,000 during those four years at the reduced amount of $750 per month.

When you start collecting $1,000 at age 66, that extra $250 per month won't let you break even for 12 years compared to collecting early. If your health is declining and you don't expect to live until you're 78, you'll receive more in benefits during your lifetime if you start claiming as soon as possible.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

3. You Need To Pay Down Debt

There are some debts you need to tackle before you retire. If you have high-interest debt, claiming Social Security early can help you pay the debt down. Depending on the interest rate you're paying, the 8% yearly boost to your benefits that you receive for each year you wait past full retirement age might not be worth the increased monthly benefit. Using the early benefits to reduce or eliminate your debt earlier could mean you'll be able to keep more of your benefits in the future.

goodluz / Shutterstock.com
goodluz / Shutterstock.com

4. You Can't Work Anymore

Even the best retirement financial plans and projections can go awry. For example, you might have planned on working until you're 70 so you could maximize your retirement benefits. If you get laid off at 62, however, and have difficulty finding another job, you might need to start taking your benefits just to get by.

Additionally, continuing to work in your industry simply might not be possible or healthy for you later in life. If your job requires manual labor, you might decide the risk of injury or other damage to your health isn't worth continuing to work. In this case, the healthier lifestyle you'll get by retiring early could outweigh the smaller monthly Social Security benefit.

laflor / Getty Images
laflor / Getty Images

5. You're Only Working Part Time

If you claim Social Security prior to your full retirement age while still holding down a part-time job, you might have your benefits reduced if your work income exceeds the annual limit. For 2022, if you are under full retirement age, your benefits go down by $1 for every $2 your income exceeds $19,560. If you reach full retirement age in 2022, your benefits go down by $1 for every $3 your income exceeds $51,960 prior to reaching full retirement age. If you're working part-time to help make ends meet, taking Social Security at 62 might make sense.

Nikodash / Shutterstock.com
Nikodash / Shutterstock.com

6. No One Else Is Relying On Your Benefits

In the event of your death, a surviving spouse, minor or disabled child can receive money from the Social Security Administration based on the amount of your benefits. For example, a surviving spouse can receive between 71.5% and 100% of your benefit amount, depending on the surviving spouse's age. A disabled child can receive 75% of your benefits each month even after you're gone.

If no one else can qualify for benefits based on your record, you might want to retire early because no one is depending on that money. If everything else falls into place and you meet the minimum Social Security retirement age, consider collecting your benefits early and enjoying life.

alvarez / Getty Images
alvarez / Getty Images

7. You Already Have Your 35 Highest-Earning Years

Your Social Security benefits are based on your earnings in the 35 years that you had the most compensation. If you're in your peak earning years, you could boost your benefits if you keep working a few more years and delaying your benefits. However, if you aren't going to increase your average earnings, such as if you're only working part-time or you've had to retire early, you won't miss out on the chance to boost your benefits with higher earning years. However, you'll still receive a smaller benefit for not waiting until full retirement age.

shapecharge / Getty Images
shapecharge / Getty Images

8. You Expect Your Investments To Grow Faster Than the Increased Benefit

If you're the next Warren Buffet, it's possible you could do better taking Social Security early and investing the money than you could by waiting to take a larger benefit later. When weighing the best decision, consider the inflation rate, the rate your benefits increase and how much you can expect to earn in your portfolio. Given that benefits increase by 8% per year for each year you wait after full retirement age, however, it's hard to outperform that rate of increase in the market. These safe investments do have high returns.

monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com
monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

9. You Want To Start a Business

Some people think of retirement as a time to relax, but you might see it as an opportunity to do things you couldn't do before, such as starting your own business. For example, you might have put off starting a business before because you were afraid you wouldn't be generating enough income. Social Security benefits could provide enough income to let you launch your business. And if your business is successful, the income it generates could be more than enough to offset the future reduction in benefits.

monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com
monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

10. You're Concerned Social Security Will Disappear

Some people are concerned about potential Social Security changes in the future, such as higher retirement ages, lower benefits or higher taxes on benefits. As a result, they want to take the sure thing as soon as possible. In a 2021 Social Security summary, the government said Social Security trust funds will be depleted in 2034. Even then, however, annual Social Security taxes are projected to keep benefits at almost three-fourths of current levels.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

Recommended Stories

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • 7 Things Every Woman Should Know About Social Security

    Social Security is an important source of retirement income, especially for women. But how well do you understand the benefits you're due? Learn More: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always RegretFind...

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...

  • 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

    One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...

  • China's Yangtze river shrinks as heatwave, drought threaten crops

    Regions that rely on the Yangtze, China's longest river, are having to deploy pumps and cloud-seeding rockets as a long drought depletes water levels and threatens crops, and a heatwave is set to last another two weeks. The Yangtze's middle and lower reaches have faced temperatures in excess of 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) over the past month, with experts blaming climate change-induced variations in the western Pacific subtropical high, a major determinant of summer weather throughout east Asia. With the autumn harvest under threat, the agriculture ministry has deployed 25 teams to key regions to take action to protect crops, the Shanghai government's Guangming Daily newspaper reported.

  • Iran: Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

    STORY: Iran's government on Monday said that the vicious knife attack that landed novelist Salman Rushdie in the hospital was the fault of the author, and his supporters, not the Islamic Republic.In Iran's first official Statement since the attack, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said freedom of speech did not justify Rushdie's insults against religion.“We don’t see any other parties who should be blamed or condemned, other than his own person and his supporters. [FLASH] Freedom of expression of ideas and such similar slogans, cannot justify insults against religious beliefs and fundamental of Islam."Writers and politicians around the world have condemned the attack.The seventy-five-year-old Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly on stage last week at an event in Chautauqua, in upstate New York.Rushdie rose to fame with the 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslim religious authorities deemed blasphemous and prompted Iran's Supreme Leader to issue a fatwa, or edict, calling on Muslims to kill the novelist and anyone involved in the book's publication.Living with a bounty on his head, the Indian-born Rushdie became a symbol of artistic freedom in the face of state repression and religious censorship."A man with a knife cannot silence a man with a pen.”New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday traveled to Chautauqua and condemned the attack.“Mr. Rushdie spent more than a decade of his life in hiding and finally said, ‘No more. I'm coming out. I'm coming out of the shadows. I will not be bound by fear or a threat.’ And to those of us who go about our daily lives, if that's not an inspiration, I don't know what is."Rushdie was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on the importance of the United States as a haven for targeted artists, when police say a 24-year-old man rushed the stage and stabbed him.The author was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester. His agent told Reuters that Rushdie had sustained severe injuries, including nerve damage to his arm and wounds to his liver, and was likely to lose an eye.The suspect, Hadi Matar of New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault on Saturday."We don't have any information about the individual who carried out this action other than what's been reported in the U.S. media."Iran on Monday denied any association with the alleged attacker.In 1998, the Iranian government said the fatwa on Rushdie was over.But just three years ago, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted that the edict was “irrevocable.”U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that Iranian state institutions had incited violence against Rushdie for generations, and state-affiliated media had gloated about the attempt on his life.

  • 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

    The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...

  • WeWork founder Adam Neumann secures $350 million for new housing startup

    The investment will be the venture firm Andreessen Horowitz's largest check written for a single round of backing in the fund's history.

  • Social Security Schedule: When August 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

    Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in early August. Rising inflation has pushed the Social Security cost-of-living increase to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40 years, and it's...

  • McDonald's Remains a Premium Defensive Play Despite McPlant Hiccup

    Investors are underestimating the inherent value in this stock based on its recent precarious performance

  • Trump Org. criminal case, Starbucks union fight, publishing trial: 3 legal stories to watch

    This week in legal news we're following cases against the Trump organization and Penguin Random House, as well as an effort by Starbucks to stop a union election.

  • Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

    Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...

  • Abbott Holds Lead in Texas Poll, GOP’s Embattled Paxton in Tie

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott maintained a mid-single-digit lead over his Democratic challenger ahead of November’s election while Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton was in a statistical tie with his opponent, according to a new poll.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extrem

  • Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023

    Next year will be monumental for seniors on Social Security, as there's one drastic change on the horizon. Later this year, the Social Security Administration will announce next year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This adjustment aims to help benefits keep up with naturally rising inflation so that your monthly checks maintain their buying power.

  • Inflation Isn’t Hitting Restaurants as Hard as Grocery Stores. Here’s Why.

    The inflationary gap between the two is the largest it's been since the 1970s.

  • Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

    "Whether this investigation transforms into an outright criminal prosecution remains to be seen," David Laufman said on CNN.

  • Trump's initially 'upbeat' mood about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid turned dark when GOP support began to wane, report says

    Sources told The Washington Post that Trump initially believed that the FBI raid would benefit him as it would look like the DOJ had overreached.

  • Trump attempts to use a Truth Social post to make a legal request for the DOJ to give Mar-a-Lago-raid documents back

    Trump seemed to attempt to give his social-media network legal force, writing, "By copy of this TRUTH," alongside a request for documents back.

  • Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'

    Trump has denied any wrongdoing by keeping White House records at his Mar-a-Lago resort, saying, "Everyone ends up having to bring home their work."

  • Trump goes on Truth Social rampage, sharing over a dozen posts, including from accounts with QAnon references

    Accounts Donald Trump reposted included references to QAnon, the Pepe the Frog hate symbol, and debunked conspiracy theories about the FBI.