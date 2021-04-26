37 Recipes For a Picture-Perfect Mother's Day Brunch

  Mother's Day and brunch go hand in hand. And the whole concept is made even better if you've decided that this year, you're going to go ahead and plan for a homemade brunch for Mom (or your grandma, aunt, sister, friend, etc!). Before you think the undertaking is too big, we've compiled a list of our best Mother's Day brunch recipes that are super easy to create — some of them can even be made before the big day so Sunday morning won't be as hectic. Whether your mom likes something on the sweeter side (pancakes, muffins, tarts), or something a bit more savory (eggs, bacon, pizza), we've got an idea that will wow her. 

Once you pick what you'll make, be sure to think about what drink you'll want to serve up. Any option from lemonade to a Champagne cocktail will work. And also think about what else you'll be gifting the special woman in your life — maybe a Mother's Day dessert? Or a homemade present? Either way, after you make her brunch, she'll know just how much you appreciate her.
  • <p>The Mexican-style casserole brings together a slew of amazing flavors, and only takes 40 minutes to make. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/recipes/a57908/chorizo-chilaquiles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Chorizo Chilaquiles recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Chorizo Chilaquiles recipe.</a></em></strong></p>
  • <p>This warm, cheesy goodness will have everyone asking you to pass the casserole dish during Mother's Day brunch. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a40005/ham-cheese-breakfast-bake-recipe-ghk0914/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Ham and Cheese Breakfast Bake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Ham and Cheese Breakfast Bake recipe.</a> </em></strong></p>
  • <p>Don't let the size of these pancakes fool you. They are fluffy yet hardy, meaning you can pile on everything from berries to bacon.</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a32291688/dutch-babies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Dutch Babies recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Dutch Babies recipe. </a></strong></em></p>
  • <p>Celebrate the warm weather with your mom by serving up this delightful sweet and savory dish.</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a32934915/tomato-and-watermelon-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Tomato and Watermelon Salade recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Tomato and Watermelon Salade recipe.</a></strong></em></p>
  • <p>Give pizza a breakfast makeover! Sprinkling the pan with cornmeal keeps the dough from sticking and gives the crust that crunchy pizza-parlor texture. Don't have any cornmeal on hand? Parchment paper will also prevent sticking. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a54437/sunny-side-up-pizza-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Sunny-Side-Up Pizza recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Sunny-Side-Up Pizza recipe</a>.</em></strong></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/g2947/breakfast-in-bed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Breakfast-in-Bed Recipes Perfect for Mother's Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Breakfast-in-Bed Recipes Perfect for Mother's Day</strong></a></p>
  • <p>Take your pancakes to the next level with these apple-maple flapjacks. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a12264/apple-pie-pancakes-maple-walnuts-recipe-wdy0113/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Apple Pie Pancakes with Maple Walnuts recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Apple Pie Pancakes with Maple Walnuts recipe.</a> </em></strong></p>
  • <p>French toast in bowl form means more room to pool fresh fruit and yummy maple syrup.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/recipes/a58132/french-toast-bowls-recipe/?visibilityoverride" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the French Toast Bowls recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the French Toast Bowls recipe</a>.</em></strong></p>
  • <p>Who says pizza can't be for breakfast? On Mother's Day, anything goes. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a16758628/tater-tot-pizza-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Tater Tot Pizza recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Tater Tot Pizza recipe.</a> </em></strong></p>
  • <p>This might be the epitome of bruch: eggs, peppers and tomatoes come together perfectly, especially when served with crispy sliced bread. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a51825/stewed-peppers-and-tomatoes-with-eggs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Stewed Peppers and Tomatoes with Eggs recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Stewed Peppers and Tomatoes with Eggs recipe. </a></em></strong></p>
  • <p>This savory quiche is the breakfast mash-up of our dreams. It evokes the '80s, when Mom would have ladies over for lunch. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a54432/quiche-lorraine-with-hash-brown-crust-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Quiche Lorraine with Hash Brown Crust recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Quiche Lorraine with Hash Brown Crust recipe</a>.</em></strong></p>
  • <p>This simple salad offers up something light and green to balance the decadence of the rest of the menu. Pair it with a <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a9982/spring-vegetable-frittata-recipe-121142/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:frittata packed with spring vegetables" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">frittata packed with spring vegetables</a>.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a54427/spring-salad-with-mint-walnuts-and-parmesan-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Spring Salad with Mint, Walnuts, and Parmesan recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Spring Salad with Mint, Walnuts, and Parmesan recipe</a>. </em></strong></p>
  • <p>These pastries are like flaky, marshmallow-y cinnamon rolls. In other words, they're edible perfection.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a53983/sugar-buns-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Sugar Buns recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Sugar Buns recipe.</em></strong></a></p>
  • <p>This veggie-laden frittata is so easy — perfect for a brunch when you're having a lot of guests.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a9982/spring-vegetable-frittata-recipe-121142/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Vegetable Frittata recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Vegetable Frittata recipe</a>.</em></strong></p>
  • <p>Quiche is simple to make and oh-so fancy to serve. This recipe is guaranteed to impress your Mother's Day brunch guests. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a11724/cheesy-bell-pepper-herb-quiche-recipe-wdy0912/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Cheesy Bell Pepper and Herb Quiche recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Cheesy Bell Pepper and Herb Quiche recipe.</a> </em></strong></p>
  • <p>In just 20 minutes, you'll have a meal that will really wow. If you'd like, add eggs to the tacos to make it really say <em>brunch</em>.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a13250/spiced-chicken-tacos-avocado-pomegranate-salsa-recipe-wdy0315/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Spiced Chicken Tacos with Avocado and Pomegranate Salsa recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Spiced Chicken Tacos with Avocado and Pomegranate Salsa recipe. </a></em></strong></p>
  • <p>This sweet and spicy glaze makes bacon more addictive than it already is.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a53615/sweet-and-spicy-glazed-bacon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Sweet-and-Spicy Glazed Bacon recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Sweet-and-Spicy Glazed Bacon recipe</em></a>.</strong></p>
  • <p>Bowls are the perfect option for brunch, and when you have one that's packed with veggies and a zesty sauce, you can't go wrong.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a31001793/lentil-broccoli-falafel-bowls-with-jalapeno-herb-tahini-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lentil Broccoli Falafel Bowls With Jalapeño-Herb Tahini." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Lentil Broccoli Falafel Bowls With Jalapeño-Herb Tahini. </a></em></strong></p>
  • <p>This seriously delicious recipe has everything we love, and it's lovely to look at.</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a30434015/pear-blue-cheese-tart-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Good Housekeeping." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Get the recipe from Good Housekeeping. </a></strong></em></p>
  • <p>Take your tater tots to the next level with this decadent casserole recipe.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a53660/egg-and-tater-bake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Egg and Tater Bake recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Egg and Tater Bake recipe</a>.</em></strong></p>
  • <p>If mom prefers something sweeter, citrusy raspberry rolls are what she'll love. Don't forget the icing (and to serve them warm!).</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a19866394/raspberry-swirl-rolls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Good Housekeeping." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Good Housekeeping. </a></em></strong></p>
  • <p>Cinnamon bread gets a special-event touch when topped with caramel sauce and a dusting of coarse salt to accentuate the sweetness. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a12431/apple-cinnamon-pull-apart-bread-recipe-wdy0315/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Apple Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Apple Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread recipe.</a> </em></strong><br></p>
  • <p>Want to spruce up the table for your Mother's Day brunch? Serve these easy-to-make tangy treats in pretty teacups. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19810477/no-bake-lemon-tarts-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the No-Bake Lemon Tarts recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the No-Bake Lemon Tarts recipe.</em></a></strong><br></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/g2235/brunch-mimosa-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mimosa Recipes That Will Have You Ready to Celebrate Spring" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Mimosa Recipes That Will Have You Ready to Celebrate Spring</strong></a></p>
  • <p>Popovers are an impressive upgrade from regular rolls.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a53605/popovers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Popovers recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Popovers recipe</a>.</em></strong></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.womansday.com/relationships/family-friends/news/g2265/mothers-day-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Things You Didn't Know About Mother's Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Things You Didn't Know About Mother's Day</strong></a></p>
  • <p>Make these even more special by serving these with mom's favorite toppings. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a57925/wafflecakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Wafflecakes recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Wafflecakes recipe.</a> </em></strong><br></p>
  • <p>There's nothing quite like fresh biscuits to start your day. Mom will probably ask to take home leftovers — if there are any. </p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a39558/quick-n-easy-southern-biscuits-recipe-ghk0714/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Quick 'n' Easy Southern Biscuits recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Quick 'n' Easy Southern Biscuits recipe.</a> </em></strong></p>
  • <p>Show mom how much you love her with a special Mother's Day version of that old brunch standby, egg-in-a-hole, by cutting a heart shape out of the bread. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a40385/love-toast-recipe-ghk0215/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Love Toast recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Love Toast recipe. </em></strong></a></p>
  • <p>This Southern classic that sandwiches ham slices between freshly baked biscuits will be a bit hit with your brunch crowd </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19094239/ham-biscuits-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Ham Biscuits recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Ham Biscuits recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>This pretty-in-pink rhubarb and almond cake is the perfect spring-y dessert for a Mother's Day brunch. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19810598/rhubarb-and-almond-upside-down-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Rhubarb and Almond Upside-Down Cake recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Rhubarb and Almond Upside-Down Cake recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>With only three ingredients, these flapjacks couldn't be easier.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a53599/banana-and-almond-butter-pancakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Banana and Almond Butter Pancakes recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Banana and Almond Butter Pancakes recipe</a>.</em></strong></p>
  • <p>Get your salad fix with this sweet and healthy citrus dish.</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a53600/citrus-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Citrus Salad recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Citrus Salad recipe</a>.</em></strong></p>
  • <p>A pimento-cheese <em>cookie</em> made with red currant jelly? They may sound like an odd couple, but your guests will devour them! </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19810356/pimiento-cheese-tea-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Pimiento-Cheese Tea Cookies recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Pimiento-Cheese Tea Cookies recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>These elegant meringue swirls are almost too pretty to eat.<br></p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a54431/pavlovas-with-strawberries-and-cream-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Pavlovas with Strawberries and Cream recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the Pavlovas with Strawberries and Cream recipe</a>.</em></strong></p>
  • <p>If you need some savory recipes to balance out a sweet-heavy brunch menu, try this veggie-centric spring carbonara. It only takes 30 minutes to make! </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19757845/spring-vegetable-carbonara-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Spring Vegetable Carbonara recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Spring Vegetable Carbonara recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>In just 30 minutes, you can make this vegetarian soup that's filled with tasty seasonal ingredients like asparagus, snap peas, celery, and red potatoes.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19779857/spring-minestrone-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Spring Minestrone Soup recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Spring Minestrone Soup recipe.</em></a></strong></p>
  • <p>Have you ever seen a prettier baked potato? Plus, it tastes even better than it looks. Flavored with just three ingredients, their combo packs a powerful punch.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a10133/caramelized-onion-twice-baked-potatoes-recipe-wdy0415/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Caramelized Onion Twice-Baked Potatoes recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Caramelized Onion Twice-Baked Potatoes recipe.</em></strong></a></p>
  • <p>Waffles <em>or </em>eggs? Why choose when you can have both?! This is the perfect brunch sandwich.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/recipes/a50558/buttermilk-waffle-bacon-egg-sandwich-recipe-wdy0615/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Buttermilk Waffle, Bacon and Egg Sandwich recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Get the Buttermilk Waffle, Bacon and Egg Sandwich recipe.</em></strong></a></p>
  Save these Mother's Day brunch recipes for later by pinning this image, and follow Woman's Day on Pinterest for more Mother's Day brunch recipes.
Mother's Day and brunch go hand in hand. And the whole concept is made even better if you've decided that this year, you're going to go ahead and plan for a homemade brunch for Mom (or your grandma, aunt, sister, friend, etc!). Before you think the undertaking is too big, we've compiled a list of our best Mother's Day brunch recipes that are super easy to create — some of them can even be made before the big day so Sunday morning won't be as hectic. Whether your mom likes something on the sweeter side (pancakes, muffins, tarts), or something a bit more savory (eggs, bacon, pizza), we've got an idea that will wow her.

Once you pick what you'll make, be sure to think about what drink you'll want to serve up. Any option from lemonade to a Champagne cocktail will work. And also think about what else you'll be gifting the special woman in your life — maybe a Mother's Day dessert? Or a homemade present? Either way, after you make her brunch, she'll know just how much you appreciate her.

