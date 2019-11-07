10 Reliable Ways to Cut Your Medicare Costs

The older we get, the more health care we need — and medical care is expensive. Medicare, the government’s health insurance program for seniors, helps with those costs.

But it's not free: Most beneficiaries pay premiums of at least $135.50 a month for traditional Medicare, and other standard costs include deductibles and coinsurance.

Medicare open enrollment is underway, through Dec. 7. If you understand how the program works, you can improve your access to the medical care you need and save money, too. In plain English, here's how to get the most from Medicare at the lowest possible cost.

1. Know what each 'Part' covers

The first step to saving money on Medicare is to know your ABCs.

Medicare Part A helps pay for hospital stays, hospice care and some types of home care; Part B covers doctor visits, diagnostic tests and preventive care. Together, parts A and B are what's known as "original Medicare."

Part D covers prescription medication and costs an additional monthly premium, averaging about $32.50 in 2019. Each Part D plan covers different drugs, and you can choose the plan that will get you the best price for the medication you need.

Part C, also known as a Medicare Advantage, is a plan offered by a private insurance company instead of the government, and it pays for what parts A and B cover plus some medications from Part D.

2. Sign up on time

Most Americans are eligible for Medicare at the age of 65. The seven-month sign-up window begins three months before your 65th birthday and stretches three months after your birthday month.

Enrolling before the deadline costs you nothing, but signing up late comes with a hefty penalty: The original Medicare monthly premium — technically the Part B premium — may go up by 10% for every 12 months that you could have been signed up but were not.

And this penalty will last as long as you’re enrolled in Part B.

Seniors enrolled in Social Security are usually automatically signed up for Medicare parts A and B, but it's smart to check on your status so you can be sure you don't trigger the penalty.

3. Comparison-shop

