10 Remote Seasonal Jobs for Holidays Open Now

With Black Friday right around the corner, many people are trying to make some extra money for holiday spending right now. In fact, according to one Deloitte survey, lower income Americans are planning to spend 25% more in 2022 than they did last year.

If you need extra cash, a remote seasonal job could help. Additionally, if you are seeking to join the 7.5 million workers who, as of August 2022, worked more than one job, or the growing trend of “over-employed” workers managing two full-time work-at-home jobs at once, this list can help.

Vail Resorts

Premier ski resort Vail Resorts, with more than 40 locations across the world, is growing its sales team with a seasonal Central Sales Agent. This is a full-time remote position with a starting wage of $20/hour and offers the potential to become a permanent position.

Harry & David

Food gift company Harry & David is seeking to fill seasonal contact center remote positions. Workers will process order entry calls and take customer service calls. No salary is listed by the employer, but Indeed estimates an average salary between $30,000 to nearly $39,000 per year. The company also has other remote positions available on Indeed.

TripHero

With holiday travel ramping up, start-up company TripHero is seeking part-time and full-time seasonal customer service phone representatives. According to the Indeed listing, pay is $18 to $22 per hour, and knowledge of at least one top Western ski resort will help.

ResultsCX

ResultsCX, a customer service solutions firm, is seeking Customer Service Representatives who can work remote from various locations within the U.S. Pay is not disclosed, but the company offers benefits that include medical, dental, vision and a 401(k) to full-time employees.

Fusion BPO Services

Fusion BPO Services — an outsourced call center, customer care and business process company — is seeking work-at-home seasonal agents with potential for permanent employment. Pay starts at $11 an hour, but the Indeed listing suggests an easy application process and that the company hires quickly.

American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health is seeking a remote seasonal customer service and eligibility representative to verify member eligibility through a variety of sources. The position is remote and will be provided tech equipment provided they have adequate internet access. Pay is listed at $14 per hour on Jobvite.

Covetrus, Inc.

Covetrus Inc. is seeking full-time remote seasonal customer service representatives able to work from home with a cable or fiber-optic internet connection (not DSL or satellite). The position lasts three months and strong performers may be offered full time work, according to the ZipRecruiter listing.

OnTrac

Logistics company OnTrac is seeking a full-time, remote seasonal independent contractor administrator. You will support the operations team in managing relationships, hiring and onboarding the company’s network of drivers who are independent contractors. Pay is not disclosed within the ZipRecruiter listing.

VF Corporation

If you love outdoor sporting goods and lifestyle brands like The North Face, Vans, and Timberland, consider applying to be a seasonal, work-from-home customer service representative for VF Corporation. Positions are part-time or full-time and pay $14 per hour, per the ZipRecruiter listing.

Journeys

Retailer Journeys is seeking a remote multimedia customer service representative (CSR) to assist customers through chat, email, SMS, and social media channels. The job is advertised at $14 per hour, with overtime available, and premium rates available for afternoon and weekend schedules. Plus, you’ll get a 40% employee discount at all Journeys, Journeys Kidz and other Genesco stores and websites, which could be perfect for holiday shopping. Apply at Salary.com.

