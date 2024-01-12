I-10 rest area between Deming, Lordsburg closed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Gage Rest Area along Interstate 10 between Deming and Lordsburg has been closed indefinitely because of high nitrate levels in the drinking water there, the New Mexico Department of Transportation announced Friday, Jan. 12.

Further testing and the possibility of a new improved water treatment system is being explored, according to the news release. The water treatment system will be returned to compliance as soon as possible, the release added.

