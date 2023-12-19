10 restaurants you need to try on the MS Coast: po-boys, seafood, Vietnamese, more

With its man-made beaches and laid-back way of life, the Mississippi Gulf Coast was a best-kept secret for decades.

But that’s not the case anymore.

From Bay St. Louis to Biloxi to Ocean Springs, the Coast has become a tourism destination.

There’s always something to do here: casino shows, dolphin tours, art museums, family-friendly venues and the beach.

Having lived, and eaten, on the Coast for most of my life, here are some hidden gem restaurants you should consider trying.

Pelican Punch is a cocktail created by Debbie Davis of The Sycamore House in Bay St. Louis.

Sycamore House, Bay St. Louis

The Bay St. Louis beachfront has a ton of delicious dining options, and a best-kept secret no more is the iconic Mockingbird Cafe, which is my favorite breakfast spot on the Coast.

But inside a historic mansion on Main Street is the Sycamore House, which has been a staple in the Bay for decades. Every room is decorated differently, and the courtyard on a spring night is simply magical.

My favorite things about the restaurant are that the owner remembers you, even if you’ve only been once or twice, and it’s the kind of dining experience where you can spend $25 on a budget or $100 if you’re planning a fancy night out.

The flauta of the day and barbecue shrimp are stellar appetizers, and I love the New York strip. If you go for brunch, don’t forget about their pizzas!

Reservations: Yes

Price: $$

Phone: (228) 469-0107

Address: 210 Main St., Bay St. Louis

Blackened oysters from Dempsey’s Seafood and Steak Restaurant in Kiln

Dempsey’s Seafood & Steak, Kiln

It’s right off Highway 603 in a green tin building, and you’ll know you’re in the right spot when you see dozens of cars filling the gravel parking lot and along Kiln-DeLisle Road.

Dempsey’s was in Waveland for years and was destroyed in Hurricane Katrina. It eventually moved north and is known for humongous portions, big yellow cups, specialty seafood plates and mac and cheese.

This is the kind of place you visit for lunch on your way back home and take leftovers for dinner.

And don’t worry if the line looks long — the dining area is huge, the service is impeccable and you’ll be in and out in no time, most of the time.

Reservations: No

Price: $-$$

Phone: (228) 255-2043

Address: 6208 Kiln-Delisle Road, Kiln

Fayard’s famous roast beef po-boy

Fayard’s po-boys, Biloxi

Gas station food is the best kind of food in the Deep South, and Mississippi Coast locals swear by the dressed and pressed po-boys at Fayard’s on Pass Road.

This is a no-frills kind of place. You order from the deli window and pay at the counter, and there is seating inside. Make sure you don’t block the gas pumps if you plan to dine inside.

The menu is wide-ranging, with shrimp, roast beef and cheeseburger among the most popular po-boys.

I’d recommend bringing a small group and getting a bunch of different po-boys to try, so you get the best of all worlds.

Price: $

Reservations: No

Phone: (228) 207-5125

Address: 2166 Pass Road, Biloxi

Ms. Audrey’s lunch menu includes everything from fried chicken to smothered liver and onions.

Ms. Audrey’s Southern Food & Catering, Gulfport

Three words: Delicious. Soul. Food. Ms. Audrey is an icon on the Mississippi Coast, and her lunch buffet in a historic Black neighborhood feeds anyone and everyone.

Her fried catfish on Friday is very popular, and the mac and cheese is the best I’ve ever had. This buffet is off the beaten path, but is a must if you’re looking for something truly local.

Price: $

Reservations: No

Phone: (228) 214-4287

Address: 1526 Mills Ave., Gufport

Bun thit nuong nem nuong

Thai Lotus, Gulfport

It’s one of the cheapest and most filling lunch spots on the Coast, and you won’t find better pad thai than at Thai Lotus. The menu includes classic Thai and Vietnamese dishes like pho, and some specials come with egg rolls and soup, too.

Thai Lotus is another spot where there are no frills and huge portions. Go hungry and have a nap planned after.

Price: $-$$

Reservations: No

Phone: (228) 822-9248

Address: 2327 25th Ave. (Highway 49), Gulfport

Maison De Lu, Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs is trendier than ever and the perfect weekend getaway destination. If you’re looking for romantic date night, this French bistro is the perfect spot.

The owners of Maison De Lu recently renovated the space, and you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu. The side dishes change frequently, but I would suggest starting with the goat cheese torte and getting the hanger steak or pork chop.

Price: $$-$$$

Reservations: Recommended

Phone: (228) 875-0032

Address: 626 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs

Guests dine on Vietnamese dishes at Kim Long in Biloxi on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Kim Long, Biloxi

East Biloxi took one of the most brutal hits from Hurricane Katrina in 2005, destroying homes and displacing the large Vietnamese community that lived there.

While many moved to other cities, former residents from as far away as Texas still come back to support Kim Long, one of the first restaurants to reopen in the area after Katrina.

Kim Long has gotten busier than ever and is beloved by locals. They open early and serve a variety of dishes, including pho and shareable family meals.

Price: $-$$

Reservations: No

Phone: (228) 435-3388

Address: 832 Division St., Biloxi

Hummus and avocado sandwich at The Lady May restaurant in Ocean Springs.

Lady May, Ocean Springs

Lady May is very popular on the Coast but deserves broad recognition for the vibes and the food.

Go for breakfast or brunch, and get there early because the lines get long, but it’s worth it.

The snack board is an elevated take on charcuterie and features meats, jams, cheeses and mango sriracha hummus.

Their homemade biscuits and fried chicken with mac and cheese are stars of the show. Lady May also often has live music during the day on Saturdays and Sundays.

Price: $$

Reservations: No

Phone: (228) 872-8478

Address: 708 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs

Sarducci’s offers thin crust, low carb crust and the classic pan pizza.

C.A. Sarducci’s, Gulfport

If you like deep dish pizza, don’t pass up this downtown Gulfport staple.

They serve their pies with house-made French dressing, which is how Biloxians have eaten their pizza for decades. I would recommend putting the ranch down and lathering your slice in French instead.

The calzones are massive, and the inventive salads are also great to start with before your pizza arrives.

For those who don’t like a thick crust, Sarducci’s does have a thin crust option.

Price: $

Reservations: No

Phone: (228) 896-5550

Address: 1308 27th Ave., Gulfport

The bahn mi po-boy and crab rangoons at Long Beach Market & Deli.

Long Beach Market & Deli, Long Beach

The garlicky crab rangoons are the best you’ll ever eat. The kimchi or kogi fries mix Korean and American cuisine in a fun, yet delectable way. And the po-boys and Chinese food plates must be mentioned, too.

This restaurant is tucked away in a neighborhood and inside of an old gas station. You can get a six-pack of craft beer to go after you have your fill on bulgogi and a roast beef po-boy.

Long Beach Market & Deli also has a large patio for outdoor dining and is an off-the-beaten-path local spot for lunch or dinner.

Price: $-$$

Reservations: No

Phone: 228-864-1933

Address: 20110 Pineville Road, Long Beach