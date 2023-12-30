10 rockin’ events to ring in the new year in Northeast Ohio

**Related Video Above: Some of the best NYE celebrations in the country can be found in Ohio, according to study**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Believe it or not, it’s going to be 2024. Once you get over that fact that we’re all getting older and 2024 doesn’t even make sense, you can start deciding how you’re going to kiss the new year hello.

New Year’s Eve forecast details

Sure, you could stay home or go to a friend’s place and watch the ball drop on the TV, or you could go out among the people with all of the glitter and bubbly and, sometimes, steep price tag.

For that second more adventurous group, we’ve compiled a list of events to check out in Cleveland and beyond. Everything is taking place Sunday, Dec. 31, unless otherwise noted.

Whatever you decide, note that drinking a lot of alcohol/ingesting marijuana and driving is illegal. Start the new year off correctly!

FAMILY-FRIENDLY

Tower City’s Noon Year’s Eve

Skylight Park at Tower City, 230 West Huron Road

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free

Perhaps midnight is too late for you and your family. Tower City is offering a free celebration including DJ Insomniac, balloon twists, face painting, sock skating, train rides and so much more. Find out more right here.

Akron Zoo Year’s Party

500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$9 for adults, plus parking

If a ball dropping at noon rather than midnight seems more your speed, the Akron Zoo is here for you. This year, the kid-friendly space is offering crafts, music and even an otter training wall along with the noon ball drop. Find out more right here.

ADULTS ONLY PARTIES

Bourbon Street Barrel Room New Year’s Eve Party

2393 Professor Avenue

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

$135

It’ll be like traveling to New Orleans without having to board an airplane. The ticket price includes an open bar, buffet stuffed with popular NOLA dishes and a DJ offering up the best tunes to dance in 2024. Find out more about the party right here.

Gemstone Glamour: A Ruby New Year’s at The 9

Metropolitan at the 9, 2017 East 9th Street

8 p.m.

$159-209

Ever wanted to ring in the new year in a vault (not locked, of course)? The 9 in downtown Cleveland is offering that opportunity as well as a photo booth, dueling pianos music, a live look at the NYC ball drop, along with the usual snacks and open bar. Show up in your best black tie style. Find out more about this party right here.

NYE at Good Night John Boy

1167 Front Avenue

9 p.m.

$100 or $1,500 for table service up to 12 people

The Flats’ 70s-themed bar is going all in on a Studio 54 vibe come Dec. 31. The party includes “glitz and glam” and plenty of dancing opportunities as well as an open bar from 9 p.m.-11:30 p.m. and free champagne at midnight. Find out more about this party right here.

Windows on the River NYE Party

2000 Sycamore Street

8. p.m.-1 a.m.

$195-$230

Windows on the River event space is in the same building as the Greater Cleveland Aquarium. And their New Year’s Eve party includes admission to the aquarium for a part of the night, as well as apps and heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. Like multiple music options? They’ll have a variety of themed rooms. Find out more about the party right here.

MUSIC CONCERTS

Hammy New Year at the Roxy at Mahall’s

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood

6 p.m.

$30

On the day before New Year’s Eve, the newly-opened Roxy (located inside the nearly 100-year-old Mahall’s) is helping you get in that 2024 spirit early with the following locally beloved bands: Heart Attack Man, Cloud Nothings, Live It Down, Vacation and P*** Me Off. Find out more about this Dec. 30 show right here.

Maxout feat. Shuicide Holla at Grog Shop

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights

7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

$10 advance/$15 day of

For those looking to maybe be done with being out before midnight, this hip-hop Grog Shop show only goes until 10:30 p.m. Hosted by Watts, the concert features at least six acts and is sure to get you in the mood for whatever is next for you in 2024. Find out more right here.

COMEDY

New Year’s Eve with Steve Byrne

Hilarities, 2035 East 4th Street

7:15 p.m., 10:15 p.m. showtimes

$30-$120

Dancing may not be your thing, but laughing — that should be everyone’s thing. Hilarities is offering up two shows on NYE featuring comedian Steve Byrne. Pricing depends on seating, timing and how much food you want to order. Those attending the late show can expect party favors, a balloon drop and a champagne toast at the stroke of midnight. Find out more here.

NYE with Cocoa Brown

Improv, 1148 Main Avenue

7:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. showtimes

$30-$75

The Improv, too, is having two shows on NYE for those who want a more funny celebration. Comedian/actor Cocoa Brown is helping bring the laughs to the Flats with two shows. The second show includes party favors, snacks and champagne at midnight. Find out more about the plans for the evening right here.



