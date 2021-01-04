10 royal luxuries Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave up when they resigned from royal life

Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave up the luxuries and privileges that come with royal life when they announced their step back in January last year.

The things Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have missed out on in the past year range from a free royal residence and the Queen's jewels and using the word "royal" freely.

The British press also hasn't afforded the couple the same level of privacy that is given to Kate Middleton, Prince William, and other royals.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

1. They paid back taxpayers $3 million for the refurbishment of their royal residence, Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. zz/KGC-09/STAR MAX/IPx 2019/AP

Frogmore Cottage was gifted to the couple as an official royal residence by the Queen in 2019.

Before Markle and Harry moved in, the property was refurbished, costing British taxpayers $3 million. It was previously five smaller residential units used by staff members.

The refurbishment included building stairs and installing new fireplaces and a "floating" wooden door, according to CNN.

Though the couple moved to California last year, Frogmore Cottage will remain their home base in the UK, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

In the same statement, the palace said the couple would pay back British taxpayers for the refurbishment.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home," the statement said.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed in September that the bill has been paid back in full.

2. Similarly, the couple were no longer entitled to palace staff.

Prince Harry with the Queen. Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan's staff were removed from Frogmore Cottage shortly after their step back was announced in January.

At least two permanent employees — a house manager and a cleaner — were moved from the couple's Windsor home to somewhere else in the royal household, royal correspondent Rebecca English initially reported.

Story continues

When the couple's resignation was made official in April, they closed their office at Buckingham Palace.

It has since been reported by the Daily Mail that Harry and Markle have re-hired two former palace staff members — who lost their jobs when then the couple resigned— to work on their forthcoming charity projects.

3. The US refused to provide security for the couple, in keeping with their change in status from senior royals to regular citizens.

Meghan and Harry in Cape Town, South Africa. Henk Kruger/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted back in March that Harry and Markle would pay for their own security arrangements in the US.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US however, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

A representative for the couple later responded, saying they had no intention to ask the US to pay and would make private security arrangements.

4. Markle likely won't get to borrow the Queen's jewels as Kate Middleton does.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing the Lover's Knot tiara. Victoria Jones/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge regularly borrows items from the Queen's personal jewelry collection, such as the Lover's Knot tiara, for official royal events.

She wore a pair of the Queen's diamond earrings during a trip to the theater with Prince William in February last year.

According to the Express, the Duchess of Sussex hasn't been given the same luxury. It's likely she never will, given her lack of proximity to the Queen since relocating to California and her lack of a need for such pieces, since she won't be attending royal events.

5. For a similar reason, she will also likely never wear a tiara again.

Meghan Markle on her wedding day, wearing the tiara she chose with help from Queen Elizabeth II. Getty Images

Markle has worn a tiara only once, on her wedding day in 2018.

While the former actress officially became princess of the United Kingdom upon her marriage to Harry, she won't be considered one now that she has stopped using her HRH title.

Though non-princesses can wear tiaras, they can do so only at very specific royal occasions.

According to Grant Harrold, a royal etiquette expert, they may be worn at state banquets and other white-tie events.

6. Their future children wouldn't be considered "royal babies" and likely wouldn't be given official royal memorabilia to mark the birth.

Harry and Meghan with their son, Archie Harrison. Getty

Since Harry and Meghan are no longer royal, any children they may have also won't be royal.

This means Archie's siblings likely won't be given the same celebration he was when he was born, or have official royal memorabilia from the Buckingham Palace gift store.

7. The British press have published paparazzi photos of the couple.

Meghan and Harry won't be protected by the palace. Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

British newspapers have an agreement with the palace that they will not use paparazzi photos of members of the royal family, according to Vanity Fair.

The Duchess of Cambridge often gives British newspapers early access to photos she has taken of her children before publishing them on Instagram as part of this agreement, according to former royal protection officer Simon Morgan.

"Obviously the Cambridges are very good at that, with regards to the duchess' pictures that she puts into the press. So the press ultimately don't follow them around looking for those types of pictures. It's a two-way scenario," Morgan previously told Insider.

When Markle and Harry resigned from the royal family, they cut off all contact with British tabloids The Sun, The Daily Mirror, The Daily Express, and the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail has published several paparazzi photos of the couple in the past year, including a photo of Markle and Archie on a stroll on Vancouver Island, photos of the private LA residence they stayed in last year, and another picture of Harry and Markle during a private outing in Beverly Hills in July last year.

8. Harry and Markle won't be allowed to give speeches and undertake royal tours on behalf of the Queen.

Harry and Meghan in Cape Town's Bo-Kaap neighborhood during their royal tour of South Africa. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple signed on to Harry Walker speaking agency — the same agency that represents the Obamas — in June last year.

The couple plan to give speeches on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equality, environmental concerns, and mental health, the Los Angeles Times initially reported.

The events at which they speak will be private and not undertaken on behalf of the Queen.

Their final royal tour was a visit to South Africa in 2019, where they and Archie spent 10 days visiting towns and charities and giving speeches at functions.

9. They aren't allowed to use the word "royal" in their branding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day. Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's forthcoming charitable organization, Archewell, was originally named Sussex Royal before they resigned from the royal family.

After their step back was announced last year, the couple confirmed that they had been told they couldn't use the word "royal" due to "UK government rules."

"Given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization will not utilize the name 'Sussex Royal' or any other iteration of 'Royal,'" a spokesperson for the couple wrote on their website at the time.

10. Buckingham Palace reportedly refused to represent Prince Harry at the royal family's Remembrance service.

Harry and Markle made a private Remembrance Day tribute at a California cemetery. Lee Morgan/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke of Sussex reportedly asked that a wreath be laid on his behalf at the Cenotaph, where the Queen and members of the royal family led tributes to those who died in the two world wars and other conflicts on Remembrance Sunday in November.

However, he was denied on the grounds that "he is no longer representing the monarchy," according to the Times.

Harry and Markle later went on to make a private Remembrance tribute at a cemetery in California.

It is unclear whether the couple will be prohibited from taking part in other royal events in future. Other non-working royals, including Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, have been allowed to attend official events including Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour.

Read the original article on Insider