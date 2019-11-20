The 10 Rules That Made Warren Buffett a Billionaire

Warren Buffett may be worth tens of billions, but he still lives simply, and his strategies for investing and amassing wealth aren't too complicated either.

But if it's so easy, you ask, why aren't more people as freaking rich as Buffett is? Because his approach takes the kind of discipline, patience and instinct that many either don't have or are unwilling to develop.

Here are 10 rules that have helped the Oracle of Omaha find and sustain success.

1. It starts with good communication

Buffett says you need to develop good communication skills if you want to lead.

Buffett's first key to prosperity has little to do with picking stocks. He says you need to become a strong communicator: Wield words as your most important tools.

"Without good communication skills, you won’t be able to convince people to follow you even though you see over the mountain and they don't," Buffett once told a Stanford MBA student.

While this is sage advice for financial planners, it's good for helping anyone develop leadership skills and the ability to think in stressful situations.

2. When investing, innovate — don't follow

Warren Buffett was never one to follow the herd.

Adopting a herd mentality is a surefire way to get middling results, Buffett believes. "You need to divorce your mind from the crowd," he has said.

It's tough, but you have to break out from the pack by developing your own investing strategy based on your knowledge and experience. "To be a successful investor you must divorce yourself from the fears and greed of the people around you, although it is almost impossible," Buffett says.

At the same time, be open to good advice. Financial planning services can be very helpful — and did you know they're even available online now?

3. Always be willing to learn new things

Warren Buffett begins each day by reading a newspaper.

