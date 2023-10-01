10 runners at Sandy Hook Half Marathon complain of symptoms from heat
Ten runners complained of symptoms from the heat.
Ten runners complained of symptoms from the heat.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down the monster, long-awaited Damian Lillard trade.
This cozy electronic blanket is adored by over 7,000 five-star fans.
How does runner's itch actually happen?
Spooky season is here and we're thriving.
Bachelor Nation, it's time to go to paradise...
WestBridge Capital is in advanced stages of talks to purchase shares of Meesho worth tens of millions of dollars in the secondary market, according to two people familiar with the matter, as the high-profile venture firm looks to broaden its bet on e-commerce. The crossover fund, with a two-decade history of focusing on startups in India and Southeast Asia, is engaging with Venture Highway to buy out the younger firm's stake in the social commerce startup, the people said. The deliberations are ongoing and current terms value the Indian startup at a discount of 25-35% over the previous valuation, one of the people said.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go deep into the Damian Lillard trade to find out why the Blazers didn’t want to send him to Miami, which teams are vying for Jrue Holiday, and whether the Suns got better or worse.
In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. The reasoning behind these workforce reductions follows a common script, citing the macroeconomic environment and a need to find discipline on a tumultuous path to profitability.
Ronald Acuña Jr. was the first to reach the 30-60 club. He just created the 40-70 club.
Antetokounmpo’s present and future loom over this deal, and apparently, Bucks ownership had no qualms about acquiring a player in Lillard who’s owed over $215 million over the next four years.
Officials in Louisiana are warning that saltwater coming up from the Gulf of Mexico could affect the availability of safe drinking water for millions of people along the Mississippi River.
Our host Andreas Joshua is here to prove that gourmet food made with fresh ingredients doesn't have to break the bank with his recipe for cherry tomato and garlic pasta. The post You only need $10 worth of ingredients to make this delicious, gourmet pasta dish at home appeared first on In The Know.
Over 64,000 shoppers gave these flattering pants a perfect rating — get 'em for over 40% off!
The Federal Trade Commission made its big move against online shopping giant Amazon on Tuesday, accusing the company of illegally stifling competition on its way to becoming a ubiquitous retail presence and one of the world's most valuable companies. Attorneys general from 17 states joined the FTC in the lawsuit, alleging that Amazon leverages a "set of interlocking anticompetitive and unfair strategies" to maintain a monopoly. "The complaint sets forth detailed allegations noting how Amazon is now exploiting its monopoly power to enrich itself while raising prices and degrading service for the tens of millions of American families who shop on its platform and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that rely on Amazon to reach them," FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said.
Winter is coming -- time to hydrate your home's atmosphere and prevent stuffed noses and scratchy throats.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 54,000+ shoppers be wrong?
The Badgers are 2-1 in Luke Fickell's first season while Purdue is 1-2 in Ryan Walters' debut season.
Week 3 is upon us! Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy viewer guide is Yahoo's very own Dan Titus. The two go through each game this weekend and identify the matchups you need to binge, stream and skip.
The shatterproof Edison-style bulbs emit a soft amber glow.
Ten years ago, Brad Brochocki was working for a solar startup in Denver. “I was in my young 20s at the time and equity wasn't something that really incentivized me at all,” CEO Brochocki told TechCrunch. It wasn’t just fellow employees and friends who were thinking the same thing.