10 Russell 2000 Stocks with High Dividend Yields

Fatima Farooq
·10 min read

In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Russell 2000 stocks with high dividend yields. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Russell 2000 Stocks with High Dividend Yields.

The Russell 2000 Index consists of the smallest 2,000 stocks in the Russell 3000 Index, and is thus referred to as a small-cap stock market index. It was established by the Frank Russell Company and is maintained by FTSE Russell, containing about 2,035 constituents as of January 2021. For investors looking to invest in small-cap stocks, the Russell 2000 Index can thus serve as a very useful and unique benchmark as compared to other indexes like the S&P 500 which focuses mainly on large-cap stocks. And while more established large-cap stocks like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), and Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) are by no means bad investment options, come 2021, investor circles began witnessing the slow but steady rise of small-cap stocks and the Russell 2000 Index in the face of, for instance, the S&P 500.

To back up the above claim, it has been reported by the Wall Street Journal that as of February 2021, investors have been more prone to pour money into smaller companies and cyclical stocks. This reality is one unseen in at least the last two decades, with investor confidence in the recovering economy and willingness to continue betting on small-cap stocks rising in light of vaccination distribution rates rising. As of this February, the Russell 2000 Index jumped by about 15%, for instance, setting 10 closing records at least until that point of the year and far surpassing the S&P 500 with its 4% rise. Another reason for smaller stocks managing to outperform their large-cap counterparts at least as far as this February, was also hinted to be investor expectations that the Biden administration would be offering greater fiscal spending.

As such, companies within the Russell 2000 Index have been gaining so far this year. An example is Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a hydrogen fuel-cell company. This stock, along with a couple others on the small-cap index, managed to gain at least 35% by February 2021. It has also performed impressively in the second quarter of 2021, reporting a revenue of 124.56 million, up 82.98% year over year and beating estimates by about $13.35 million, for instance. As the year thus progresses, small-cap stocks and the Russell 2000 Index manage to gain more investor confidence and hence have more money poured into them.

Investing is becoming difficult by the day, even for the smart money. The entire hedge fund industry is feeling the reverberations of the changing financial landscape. Its reputation has been tarnished in the last decade, during which its hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. On the other hand, Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021, our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 124 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

Photo by DocuSign on Unsplash

Let's now look at the 10 Russell 2000 stocks with high dividend yields.

Our Methodology

Insider Monkey tracks the hedge fund data of about 866 hedge funds. We have used this data to pick Russell 2000 stocks that not only have dividend yields of over 9%, but also fall in the category of the most popular stocks among hedge funds today. The stocks on our list have been ranked from the lowest to the highest dividend yield, and have their yields and hedge fund holders mentioned below. We also took care to include stocks with mostly positive analysts' ratings and robust fundamentals demonstrating business strengths and financial stability.

Russell 2000 Stocks with High Dividend Yields

10. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 8 Dividend Yield: 9.1%

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO), a US-based REIT, invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities. The company ranks 10th on our list of Russell 2000 stocks with high dividend yields and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

This July, Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) entered into a merger agreement with Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, offering stockholders a cash payment of 15.75% premium to Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) diluted BV/share before the two companies become merged into the new Franklin BSP Realty Trust. The new merged company is set to become the fourth-largest commercial mortgage REIT, as it will have about $2 billion of pro forma equity common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the second quarter of 2021, Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) had an FFO of $0.09, missing estimates by $0.06. The company’s revenue was $16.06 million, also missing estimates by $9.74 million. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) has also gained 11.11% in the past 6 months and 14.29% year to date.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 8 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) worth roughly $52.2 million. This is compared to 14 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $54.6 million.

Like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), and Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) is a good stock to invest in.

9. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11 Dividend Yield: 9.3%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is another REIT, and originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and a range of other commercial real-estate debt investments. The company ranks 9th on our list of Russell 2000 stocks with high dividend yields and operates primarily in the US.

Timothy Hayes, an analyst at BTIG, began covering stocks of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) this February. The analyst holds a Neutral rating on the shares.

In the second quarter of 2021, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) had an FFO of $0.27, missing estimates by $0.09. The company’s revenue was $74.48 million, up 5.27% year over year and beat estimates by $5.17 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) has also gained 20.72% in the past 6 months and 42.28% year to date.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 11 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) worth roughly $44.2 million. This is compared to 18 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $48.4 million.

Like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), and Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a good stock to invest in.

8. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 12 Dividend Yield: 9.4%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) works to acquire, invest in, finance, and manage mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets mainly in the US. the company ranks 8th on our list of Russell 2000 stocks with high dividend yields.

As of this May, B. Riley analyst Matt Howlett holds a Buy rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT). The analyst also set a $6 price target on the stock, commenting that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) has a 40% potential total return profile on the basis of his dividend forecast and expected price appreciation.

In the second quarter of 2021, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) had an FFO of $0.11, in line with estimates. The company’s revenue was $31.48 million, up 10.34% year over year and beat the previous quarter's revenue of $30.34 million. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) has also gained 8.21% in the past 6 months and 20.83% year to date.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 12 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) worth roughly $29.1 million. This is compared to 19 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $35.6 million.

Like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), and Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) is a good stock to invest in.

7. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14 Dividend Yield: 9.6%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR), an REIT specializing in investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and other assets related to the area, is next on our list of Russell 2000 stocks with high dividend yields. The company ranks 7th and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Eric Hagen, an analyst at BTIG, is covering shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) with a Neutral rating.

In the second quarter of 2021, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) had an FFO of $0.10, beating estimates by $0.01. The company’s revenue was $46.33 million, up 55.83% year over year and also beating estimates by $4.27 million.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 14 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) worth roughly $57.7 million. This is compared to 12 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $30.9 million.

Like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), and Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) is a good stock to invest in.

6. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 8 Dividend Yield: 9.9%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is a specialty finance company investing in mortgage-related assets in the US. The company ranks 6th on our list of Russell 2000 stocks with high dividend yields and operates through its Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments.

This June, Mark DeVries, an analyst at Barclays, raised his price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT). The new price target on the stock is $19, with DeVries also reiterating an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

In the second quarter of 2021, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) had an FFO of $0.32, missing estimates by $0.27. The company’s revenue was $121.57 million, also missing estimates by $49.98 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) has however gained 1.35% in the past 6 months and 10.20% year to date.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 8 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) worth roughly $15.7 million. This is compared to 15 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $71.8 million.

Like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), and Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is a good stock to invest in.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Russell 2000 Stocks with High Dividend Yields.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Russell 2000 Stocks with High Dividend Yields is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August According to Hedge Funds. As the global community rapidly […]

  • 10 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best blue chip dividend stocks hedge funds are buying. To skip our detailed analysis of blue chip stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying. Blue chip stocks are generally among some of […]

  • Investors in HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) have unfortunately lost 37% over the last three years

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • How literary ‘do-gooder’ Kate Clanchy lit the fuse on the ugliest cancellation in recent history

    It’s said that “every day is a school-day”, but for teacher, poet and former Twitter darling Kate Clanchy, the last few have been more homework-heavy than most.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy in August

    Here's why they chose Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Zhiyuan Sun (Bayer): Investing guru Warren Buffett once said, "When there's blood in the streets, you buy." The quote could not be more applicable to shares of Bayer.

  • Tesla China Rival Nio Forging Base With Earnings Due, European Expansion Underway

    Nio earnings are on tap Wednesday night, with the Tesla China rival joining the expansion into Europe. Nio stock is working on a new base.

  • Shareholders in Clorox (NYSE:CLX) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners...

  • Fleetcor shares slide 2.3% as FTC files new complaint alleging company fleeced customers out of millions using fuel cards

    The Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday it has filed an administrative complaint against Fleetcor Technologies Inc. and its Chief Executive Ronald Clarke, for charging customers hundreds of millions of dollars in "mystery fees" related to fuel cards. FleetCor, marketing under the "Fuelman" brand name and through co-branded cards with businesses around the country, "falsely told its business customers that they would save money, be protected from unauthorized charges, and have no set-up, tran

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV materials stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy. The increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) around the world over the past few years has also given a […]

  • 12 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at 12 best artificial intelligence stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the artificial intelligence industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The COVID-19 pandemic hastened the advent of AI […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rallied Today

    Plug Power hints at rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells even as a bipartisan infrastructure plan is passed.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • What all great leaders have in common

    Former YUM! Brands Chairman & CEO, David Novak, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss common characteristics among all great leaders

  • Why Is NIO's Stock Down Today?

    What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading down modestly at midday on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, expected after the U.

  • The Market Celebrated Plug Power's Q2 Earnings; Here's Why I'm Not Quite as Impressed

    What investors haven't heard -- though they would be wise to learn -- is this fuel-cell focused bit of wisdom: The market loves when Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) provides a modicum of good news. Since the company reported Q2 2021 earnings last Thursday, shares of Plug Power have soared more than 12%. While the company beat analysts' revenue expectations and had some encouraging things to report, there were some points of concern in the quarter that bulls seem to be overlooking.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.