10 Russian helicopters and 9 fighter jets leave Belarus

Belaruski Hajun has reported that 9 fighter jets of the Russian Air Force took off from Belarus on the afternoon of 5 August, and 10 more Russian helicopters left the country earlier.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: Belaruski Hajun said the helicopters flew toward east/southeast and later crossed the Belarus-Russia border.

The media outlet noted that most of the helicopters were in Belarus for 209 days (since 8 January). Later, all 10 helicopters landed at the Seshcha air base (Bryansk Oblast, Russia).

Belaruski Hajun calculated that there used to be at least 11 helicopters of the Russian Air Force in Belarus, and there is likely only one left.

Later, the monitoring media outlet reported that nine more fighter jets left Belarus and flew to Russia.

Belaruski Hajun established that nine Russian Su-34 and Su-30SM fighter jets took off from the Baranavichy air base (Belarus) at 13:30.

They have crossed the border and entered Russia. Most of them had also been in Belarus since January.

