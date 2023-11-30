10 Russian soldiers killed after lighting a fire near ammunition while training near Rostov

10 soldiers of the Russian army died as a result of an explosion at a training ground near Rostov

Ten Russian military personnel were allegedly killed in an explosion at a training ground near Rostov-on-Don, with 15 others injured, Russian publication DonDay claimed on Nov. 30.

The publication did not say if the soldiers were aware of the Darwin Awards, given to those individuals who find the most creatively dumb ways to die.

Read also: Russian-occupied building in Tokmak targeted, invaders said killed

The explosion took place in early November at a training ground located 50 kilometers from Rostov-on-Don, according to the publication.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation is currently looking into the incident. The explosion was attributed to a fire that Russian soldiers had built near ammunition, resulting in the detonation of the ammunition, said Russian media.

Read also: Ukraine takes out five high-ranking Russian officers in precision strike in occupied Kherson Oblast

Ukraine’s SBU security service carried out an overnight explosion on a key rail route between Russia and China on Nov. 30.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine