10 Russians, including 5 majors, killed in downed A-50 aircraft – Ukrainska Pravda sources
A crew of 10 Russians was killed in a Russian A-50U Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft shot down on 23 February.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)
Details: The source said all 10 Russians on board the aircraft had been killed. These included five majors, three captains, a sergeant major and a lieutenant.
At present, it is estimated that Russia's Military Transport Aviation has seven AWACS aircraft.
No casualties occurred on the ground as the aircraft crashed.
Among the killed are:
Aircraft commander – Major Borovikov;
Assistant commander – Major Chantsev;
Navigator – Captain Provalov;
Onboard engineer – Captain Vasilyev;
Senior airborne radio operator – Warrant Officer Khrulev;
Chief of the crew, shift supervisor – Major Fedosov;
Guidance navigator – Major Rulyuk;
Guidance navigator – Lieutenant Telmanov;
Senior onboard engineer – Captain Byelov;
Onboard engineer – Major Soldatkin.
Background:
On 23 February, Ukraine's Defence Forces shot down a Russian A-50 AWACS aircraft.
Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian A-50 using a Soviet-era S-200 surface-to-air missile system.
DIU reported that five more Russian aircraft were recalled from combat operations after the A-50 had been shot down.
