Here are 10 Sacramento-area gas stations with fuel under $6 as state breaks record again

Gas prices in California are continuing to skyrocket and break records. There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to the increasing prices.

The average price of regular gas in the state reached another all-time high of $6.19 on Wednesday, which is around $1.52 higher than the national average, according to the American Automobile Association.

Sacramento also broke a new record for average gas Wednesday at $6.23. Last month, the price for a gallon of regular fuel in the capital region averaged $5.61.

Average gas prices across California remain high compared to the rest of the country.

The interactive map below compares regular prices for counties across the state. It’s updated daily. Average differ slightly from AAA metro-wide prices, as they are calculated by county.

The Sacramento Bee rounded up the cheapest places to get gas in the area, according to GasBuddy as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. In Sacramento, some gas stations are selling gas for less than $6 a gallon.

Sam’s Club, 2495 Iron Point Road, Folsom: $5.64

Great Gas, 3040 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento: $5.67 (cash only price)

Fast Trip, 8061 Florin Road, Sacramento: $5.69 (cash only price)

Xpress, 500 E Bidwell St., Folsom: $5.69 (cash only price)

Bonfare, 3120 Northgate Blvd., Sacramento: $5.69 (cash only price)

Costco, 1800 Cavitt Dr., Folsom: $5.69

Safeway, 10605 Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova: $5.75 (cash only price)

Scott’s Corner, 4230 Arden Way, Sacramento: $5.78

One Stop Gas, 2401 16th St., Sacramento: $5.79 (cash only price)

Safeway, 8377 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove: $5.79 (cash only price)

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.