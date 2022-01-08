10 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022

Hamza Sajid Malik
·8 min read

In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 safe dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis about dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022.

For veteran and amateur investors alike, dividend stocks present the best opportunity to retire early and receive added monthly, quarterly, or yearly income. To understand this better, consider how Warren Buffett made approximately $4.6 billion in dividend payments from his holdings in 2021, excluding capital gains and other profits made.

A recent study by Goldman Sachs projected that the S&P 500 will increase dividend payments by about 6% through 2022. This is a nod of approval to those looking to further enhance their portfolios by opting for dividend stocks that boast a history of consistent and increasing dividend payouts. Admittedly, 2020 was not a great year for dividend stocks, as many companies couldn't afford to pay dividends and subsequently halted or reduced them. But the road towards recovery, ignited by rising vaccination rates, has once again surged investor interest in dividend stocks.

Some of the most notable long-term dividend stocks include The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), among others discussed in detail below.

Photo by Dan Dennis on UnsplashOur Methodology

We gauged each stock's dividend history, and selected only those with many consecutive years of increasing dividend payments. We also added analyst ratings, business fundamentals, growth potentials, as well as latest news around each stock in order to paint a clear picture for our readers. Hedge fund sentiment around each stock was derived using Insider Monkey's database of 867 elite hedge funds.

10 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022

10. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 88

Dividend Yield: 2.47% (as of January 4)

No. of Years of Consecutive Dividend Increase: 59

Starting off our list of 10 safe dividend stocks to buy is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), a healthcare products giant which deals through its segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company has one of the longest track-records of paying out dividends, having done so since 1989. In October, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) declared a $1.06 per share quarterly dividend, with its shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $171.40 as of January 4.

By the end of the third quarter, 88 hedge funds out of 867 from Insider Monkey's database reported owning stakes in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), with a combined value of $6.87 billion. The same number of hedge funds reported owning stakes in the company a quarter ago as well.

On December 15, Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch kept a 'Buy' rating on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares, raising the price target from $192 to $195. The analyst notes that successive pandemic waves will eventually subside and utilization will pick up pace again, driving revenue growth for medical supply stocks.

Along with The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is one of the safest long-term dividend stocks to buy and hold in 2022.

9. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

Dividend Yield: 2.77% (as of January 4)

No. of Years of Consecutive Dividend Increase: 18

Up next on this list is Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB), a Texas-based bank holding company which provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and businesses. As of January 4, the firm's stock price rose 9.26% in the last 12 months.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) posted an EPS of $1.39 for the third quarter, beating estimates by $0.02. Quarterly revenue amounted to $283.76 million, outperforming estimates by $3.93 million. In October, the Texas bank posted a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per, which is a 6.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) is well positioned to benefit from an interest rate hike, given that its loan portfolio mostly consists of variable and floating-rate loans.

16 hedge funds were long Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) at the end of the third quarter, holding a combined value of $102.63 million. The same number of hedge funds held stakes in the company a quarter ago as well. AQR Capital Management was the leading shareholder in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB). The fund held approximately 363,000 shares worth $25.82 million in the company at the close of the third quarter.

8. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 61

Dividend Yield: 2.78% (as of January 4)

No. of Years of Consecutive Dividend Increase: 59

Next up is The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), a dividend-paying giant that has been pleasing shareholders with payouts since 1989. The beverage-maker reported $10.4 billion in revenue for Q3 2021, exceeding estimates by $321.89 million. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at $0.65, beating consensus estimates by $0.07. The company possesses extraordinary pricing power to handle the most challenging economic ups-and-downs, and its asset-light business model, along with the brand leadership, give it a dominant position in the market as a very attractive business.

On December 13, JPMorgan analyst Andrea Teixeira upgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stock to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral', increasing the price target to $63 from $59. The analyst believes that the company's sales momentum will build into 2022, driven by "reopening and pricing".

As for the third quarter, 61 hedge funds held stakes in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), worth $25.13 billion. In comparison, 62 hedge funds held $24.96 billion worth of stakes in the company a quarter ago. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is the leading shareholder of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), with 400 million shares valued at approximately $21 billion.

7. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 74

Dividend Yield: 2.91% (as of January 4)

No. of Years of Consecutive Dividend Increase: 11

Then there's Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), the biopharmaceutical company and the maker of the popular Covid vaccine. The company's EPS for the third quarter came in at $1.34, which beat estimates by $0.25. Revenue of $24.09 billion was also above estimates by $1.28 billion. In December, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) posted a $0.40 per share quarterly dividend, which was a 2.6% increase from the prior dividend of $0.39.

On December 15, BofA analyst Geoff Meacham kept a 'Neutral' rating on Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares, raising the price target to $54 from $48. The analyst notes that the market reacted favorably to the company's announcement of an agreement to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) for $6.7 billion, which will help smooth its coming loss of exclusivity patent cliff.

Investors were seen loading up on Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stock. 74 hedge funds out of 867 tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in the company at the end of the third quarter. In comparison, 67 hedge funds held stakes in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) at the close of the second quarter.

Saturn Capital, an investment firm, mentioned Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in its Q3 investor letter. Here's what the fund said:

“The Fund’s strongest performer during the quarter was pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer. The company submitted trial data to the FDA for use of its COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, and it is widely expected that the FDA will approve it. Health authorities also began recommending booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for select populations, further increasing demand for vaccinations.”

6. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 46

Dividend Yield: 3.28% (as of January 4)

No. of Years of Consecutive Dividend Increase: 63

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is a provider of safety, industrial and consumer goods, and operates through its segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The company boasts 63 consecutive years of dividend increase, and has seen its revenue, free cash flow, and net income increase over the last 5 years with a gross profit margin above 40%, and a profit margin exceeding 15%.

Investors are bullish on 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stock, as 46 hedge funds reported owning stakes in the company worth $1.62 billion at the end of the third quarter. In contrast, 42 hedge funds held stakes in the firm a quarter earlier.

In addition to 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) are some of the best dividend stocks investors can buy in 2022.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022 is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Nasdaq is quietly being shredded: new data

    The action in tech stocks continues to be abysmal.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's a Good Time to Sell

    Owning GameStop's (NYSE: GME) stock last year was like taking a ride on one of the wildest roller coasters. After all, the share price can increase quite a bit over a short period, as seen with GameStop. If you examine it closely, you'll see that GameStop faces continuing challenges that put these goals in question.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    After rallying more than 27% in 2021, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is near a 20-year low of 1.24%. Several high-quality energy companies are currently offering yields above 6%, including Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Here's why that high-yield dividend isn't the only factor that makes them look like good buys for 2022 and beyond.

  • These Are the Stocks Warren Buffett Bought and Sold in 2021

    Every quarter, institutional investment managers who control more than $100 million in assets are required to submit reports called 13-F filings with the SEC. No 13-F filings in the world are watched...

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

    There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks on the market. Here are three that should benefit strongly from current and upcoming trends this year: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Is there a more resilient restaurant stock than McDonald's?

  • 5 Companies That Began 2022 With Upbeat News on Dividends

    Royalty Pharma, Life Storage, and Viatris, among other companies, rang in 2022 by announcing dividend increases this week.

  • American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.56 Dividend

    American Financial Group, Inc. ( NYSE:AFG ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • Top Stocks To Invest in for 2022

    The best stocks are beneficiaries of outsized gains compared to the averages.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Kerr Neilson

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Kerr Neilson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Kerr Neilson. Kerr Neilson is an Australian billionaire hedge fund manager with a net […]

  • EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.75 Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy EOG Resources, Inc. ( NYSE:EOG ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Apple stock is significantly ‘overpriced:’ Portfolio manager

    Apple shares pulled back following a rocky week for markets as the Federal Reserve hinted at an earlier liftoff on interest rates for the year, but not before it became the first company to reach a $3 trillion market cap. According to Independent Solutions Wealth Management portfolio manager Paul Meeks, however, Apple stock is nowhere near a good deal right now.

  • Drew Hildebrandt makes Penn State wrestling debut in style as Nittany Lions cruise

    Nittany Lions have outscored the Terrapins, 260-15, in duals under Cael Sanderson

  • 10 Stocks in Focus After Releasing Their Financial Results

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks in focus after releasing their financial results. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks in Focus After Releasing Their Financial Results. Stocks from the technology, industrials, and consumer defensive sectors, including Duck Creek Technologies, […]

  • Robinhood’s latest executive hire seen as getting a ‘spare CEO’

    Speculation is that Robinhood's new executive could one day be the fintech's CEO, given his strong track record at TD Ameritrade.

  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 3.8% Yield

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • Hockey P.E.I. suspends player who ripped league's 'disgraceful' response to racist incident

    A junior hockey player in P.E.I. who blasted officials on Facebook for their response to a racial slur has been suspended indefinitely by the league.

  • Citigroup to enforce 'no jab, no job' policy - sources

    Citigroup has become the first major Wall Street institution to implement a strict COVID-19 vaccine mandate.According to a source familiar with the matter the company will begin enforcing a previously-announced ’no jab, no job’ policy starting January 14.The move comes as the financial industry grapples with how to safely bring workers back to the office during the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant.Other major Wall Street banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in the meantime are telling their unvaccinated staff to work from home.And haven’t gone so far as terminating their employment yet.Citigroup however joins a handful of other U.S. companies including Google and United Airlines, which have introduced ‘no jab, no job’ policies though with varying degrees of stringency.Bloomberg reported that more than 90 percent of Citigroup’s staff has so far complied with the mandate with that number rising rapidly.Back in October, the company said it would assess exemptions based on medical or religious grounds or any other accommodations under local or state laws.

  • 2 of the Cheapest Stocks I Own

    I look at value a little differently than most, putting special emphasis on a company's relative dividend yield.

  • Our Commodities Call Proved Prescient

    Big shifts occurred in what proved to be another confounding year—and almost all investors are affected. Here’s what you need to know.