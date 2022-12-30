10 Safest Countries for Digital Nomads

GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

If you have the freedom to work from anywhere, working and living abroad can be an appealing option. Certain countries now offer remote work visas that allow Americans to work abroad as long as certain qualifications are met. But deciding where to go -- especially if safety is a concern -- can be a big decision.

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review

Consider: 4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime

Lemon.io compiled a list of the safest countries for digital nomads based on data from the Global Peace Index. Here's a look at the top 10.

Shutterstock.com

10. Australia

Global Peace Index rating: 1.57

Australia offers a work and holiday visa for young travelers ages 18 to 30 that allows them to stay in the country for up to a year while working. The cost for the visa is 510 Australian dollars ($344).

leoks / Shutterstock.com

9. Mauritius

Global Peace Index rating: 1.57

Mauritius offers a Premium Travel Visa valid for one year that is open to anyone who can carry out their business or work remotely from the island. There is no fee to apply to this visa program.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

ansonmiao / Getty Images

8. Norway

Global Peace Index rating: 1.47

Working abroad in Norway is fairly limited for Americans, unless you are also an EU/EEA citizen. If you do want to work as a digital nomad in the country, you will have to apply for a residence permit.

TomasSereda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Germany

Global Peace Index rating: 1.46

Germany issues residence permits to self-employed and freelance workers, but you must prove that the financing of your business is ensured and that your work will have a positive impact on the regional economy.

Brendan van Son / Shutterstock.com

6. Croatia

Global Peace Index rating: 1.44

Croatia offers a temporary stay of up to a year for digital nomads who work for a foreign country. You can apply for a temporary stay online.

Yasonya / iStock.com

5. Hungary

Global Peace Index rating: 1.41

Those wishing to work as a digital nomad in Hungary can apply for a "White Card." The White Card is good for up to a year, and can be renewed for an additional year.

Story continues

givaga / Shutterstock.com

4. Czech Republic

Global Peace Index rating: 1.32

The Czech Republic issues a long-term visa for the purpose of entrepreneurship, which you can apply for if you are self-employed. Note that you must apply for this visa in-person at your local consulate.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Portugal

Global Peace Index rating: 1.30

Portugal offers temporary stay visas for a number of circumstances, including for remote work. These visas are good for up to one year.

Shutterstock.com

2. New Zealand

Global Peace Index rating: 1.27

New Zealand offers working holiday visas for young professionals ages 18 to 30 that allow you to travel and work in the country for up to 12 months. However, your primary reason for the visit must be for vacation, with only short-term work allowed.

narvikk / iStock.com

1. Iceland

Global Peace Index rating: 1.11

Iceland offers a long-term visa for remote work for those with a monthly income of 1 million ISK ($6,986) or more. The visa is good for up to 180 days.

More From GOBankingRates

Ranking is sourced from Lemon.io and is accurate as of Aug. 15, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Safest Countries for Digital Nomads