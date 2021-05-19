You'll Want to Enjoy These Summer Salads All Season Long

Nothing highlights the long days, warm weather, and the crisp feeling of summer like a light, refreshing, nutrient-packed summer salad. Whether served as a barbecue side dish or alongside a grilled protein, or a vegetarian staple taking the spot of a filling protein, these easy-to-make summer salad ideas are as delicious as they are beautiful, and are sure to become a family favorite in no time at all.

Easy to include in a summer picnic recipe or to enjoy before, during, or after a summer family activity, salads have become far more complex (and as a result, far more delicious) than past generations' traditional salad options. Now, people are elevating their salad recipes by incorporating grilled proteins, grains, fruits, and seasonal vegetables to create a light, refreshing salad that can easily replace a more heavy meal while still giving you the nutrients you need to keep up with the summer festivities. And of course, any one of these summer salad ideas can be deliciously paired with a tasty non-alcoholic summer cocktail, truly giving you a recipe for culinary success.

During the hustle and bustle of the summer months, it can be difficult to whip up quick, healthy meal options. Thankfully, with these delicious and easy-to-make summer salad recipes, you'll never be at a loss for summer food options.