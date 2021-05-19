You'll Want to Enjoy These Summer Salads All Season Long

  • <p>Nothing highlights the long days, warm weather, and the crisp feeling of summer like a light, refreshing, nutrient-packed summer salad. Whether served as <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/g28073635/bbq-side-dishes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a barbecue side dish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a barbecue side dish</a> or alongside <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/g33276110/best-grilling-tips-and-tricks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a grilled protein" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a grilled protein</a>, or a vegetarian staple taking the spot of a filling protein, these easy-to-make summer salad ideas are as delicious as they are beautiful, and are sure to become a family favorite in no time at all. </p><p>Easy to include in a <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/g2196/picnic-food-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer picnic recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">summer picnic recipe</a> or to enjoy before, during, or after a<a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/work-money/tips/g1212/summer-activities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer family activity," class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> summer family activity,</a> salads have become far more complex (and as a result, far more delicious) than past generations' traditional salad options. Now, people are elevating their salad recipes by incorporating grilled proteins, grains, fruits, and seasonal vegetables to create a light, refreshing salad that can easily replace a more heavy meal while still giving you the nutrients you need to keep up with the summer festivities. And of course, any one of these summer salad ideas can be deliciously paired with a tasty<a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/g828/summer-drink-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:non-alcoholic summer cocktail" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> non-alcoholic summer cocktail</a>, truly giving you a recipe for culinary success. </p><p>During the hustle and bustle of the summer months, it can be difficult to whip up quick, healthy meal options. Thankfully, with these delicious and easy-to-make summer salad recipes, you'll never be at a loss for summer food options.</p>
  • <p>Say "hi" to your go-to summer dinner! Perfect for hot nights, this light and fresh salad is packed with protein and antioxidants.</p><p><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/a29135611/impossible-bratwurst-apple-salad-with-caraway-vinaigrette/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the Vegan Bratwurst-Apple Salad With Caraway Vinaigrette recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the Vegan Bratwurst-Apple Salad With Caraway Vinaigrette recipe.</em></a></p>
  • <p>Stacking a weighted skillet on top of these chicken thighs ensures close contact with the hot skillet for shatteringly crisp skin — and we wouldn’t have it any other way.<br><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a31979640/crispy-chicken-thighs-with-buttermilk-fennel-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Crispy Chicken Thighs with Buttermilk Fennel Salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em><br>Get the recipe for Crispy Chicken Thighs with Buttermilk Fennel Salad</em></a></p>
  • <p>Short on time? Big flavors are the secret to this healthy, family-friendly meal. Top tip: double the meatball recipe and freeze for a fast weeknight dinner!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a31980013/herbed-pork-meatball-and-farro-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Herbed Pork Meatball and Farro Salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><br>Get the recipe for Herbed Pork Meatball and Farro Salad</a></em></p>
  • <p>You don't need a lot of time to achieve a lot of flavor — this colorful steak recipe comes together in just 20 minutes!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a32303744/mexican-skirt-steak-and-avocado-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mexican Skirt Steak and Avocado Salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><br>Get the recipe for Mexican Skirt Steak and Avocado Salad</a></em></p>
  • <p>Toss the delicate mâche leaves with the lemon-herb dressing just before eating so they don't get soggy.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a32292241/mache-beet-and-orange-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mâche, Beet, and Orange Salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em><br>Get the recipe for Mâche, Beet, and Orange Salad</em></a></p>
  • <p>Paired with basil and salty feta, this fruit salad makes a perfect side for grilled steak.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a32934915/tomato-and-watermelon-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Tomato & Watermelon Salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><br>Get the recipe for Tomato & Watermelon Salad</a></em></p>
  • <p>Pasta salad is a tasty way to showcase summer veggies. Try this with grilled zucchini and onion!</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a32884015/fresh-corn-tomato-herb-and-israeli-couscous-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Fresh Corn, Tomato, Herb, and Israeli Couscous Salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><br>Get the recipe for Fresh Corn, Tomato, Herb, and Israeli Couscous Salad</a></em></p>
  • <p>Hit the farmer's market to find spring green favorites (such as romaine, herbs, and fresh peas!) then pile them into your biggest bowl and top with a tangy and sweet cider vinaigrette.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a36040096/spring-chopped-salad-with-cider-vinaigrette-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spring Chopped Salad with Cider Vinaigrette." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><br>Get the recipe for Spring Chopped Salad with Cider Vinaigrette.</a></em></p>
  • <p>Pumpkin pie spices add warmth to this easy vegetarian dinner.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a30393899/seared-chicken-with-carrots-and-mint-almond-pesto-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Warm Roasted Cauliflower and Spinach Salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><br>Get the recipe for Warm Roasted Cauliflower and Spinach Salad</a></em></p>
  • <p>Invest in a mandoline to slice veggies super thin for a crisp salad that perfectly balances rich pork tenderloin.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a30416732/spice-dusted-pork-with-crunchy-vegetable-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spice-Dusted Pork with Crunchy Vegetable Salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Spice-Dusted Pork with Crunchy Vegetable Salad</a></em></p>
  • <p>Add some extra flavor to this salad by sprinkling apple pie spice to it. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a25652684/pear-and-walnut-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pear and Walnut Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Pear and Walnut Salad.</a></em></p>
  • <p>This steak salad, which features caramelized red chile paste, will satisfy your hunger without making you feel too full. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a22690559/korean-steak-salad-with-sugar-snaps-and-radishes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Korean Steak Salad with Sugar Snaps and Radishes." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Korean Steak Salad with Sugar Snaps and Radishes.</a></em></p>
  • <p>Prep your own salad dressing for this recipe using shallots, basil, oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a22484043/white-bean-and-tuna-salad-with-basil-vinaigrette-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for White Bean and Tuna Salad with Basil Vinaigrette." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for White Bean and Tuna Salad with Basil Vinaigrette.</a></em></p>
  • <p>The peaches and blue cheese in this recipe will create an explosion of flavor that you'll want to have again the next day.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a22476568/peach-blue-cheese-and-walnut-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Peach, Blue Cheese, and Walnut Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Peach, Blue Cheese, and Walnut Salad.</a></em></p>
  • <p>This salad makes a great side, but you can easily turn it into a main dish by adding some chicken or steak. <br></p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a22064579/summer-bean-corn-and-radish-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Summer Bean, Corn, and Radish Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Summer Bean, Corn, and Radish Salad.</a></em></p>
  • <p>You can get your dose of grains, protein, <em>and</em> veggies with this recipe.<br></p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a21053350/dill-crusted-pork-and-farro-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Dill-Crusted Pork and Farro Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Dill-Crusted Pork and Farro Salad.</a></em></p>
  • <p>Sometimes you're craving some greens with your potatoes, so here's a recipe that combines the two perfectly.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a59397/salmon-nicoise-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Salmon Niçoise Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Salmon Niçoise Salad.</em></a></p>
  • <p>This veggie dish takes a new turn and gets made into a salad. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a59407/ratatouille-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Ratatouille Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Ratatouille Salad.</a></em></p>
  • <p>Replace the tortilla wrap with lettuce and you've got a salad!<br></p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a59406/chicken-fajita-salad-lime-cilantro-vinaigrette-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Chicken Fajita Salad with Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Chicken Fajita Salad with Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette.</a></em></p>
  • <p>You haven't tasted anything as flavorful as a juicy steak that's been grilled with watermelon. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a59400/grilled-watermelon-salad-steak-tomatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Grilled Watermelon Salad with Steak and Tomatoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Grilled Watermelon Salad with Steak and Tomatoes</a>.</em></p>
  • <p>This watercress salad is so good, you could eat it on its own or as a side dish.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a25837116/watercress-salad-with-honey-lime-vinaigrette-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Watercress Salad with Honey-Lime Vinaigrette." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Watercress Salad with Honey-Lime Vinaigrette.</em></a></p>
  • <p>Don't underestimate this Caesar salad. Kale contains folate which may boost memory, while Greek yogurt provides a significant source of protein, which curbs appetite and aids weight loss.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/recipes/a50554/kale-romaine-chicken-caesar-salad-recipe-wdy0615/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Kale and Romaine Chicken Caesar Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Kale and Romaine Chicken Caesar Salad.</em></a> </p>
  • <p>Fresh peaches will add a whole new layer of flavor to your favorite caprese recipe.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a55295/peach-caprese-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe Peach Caprese Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe Peach Caprese Salad.</em></a> </p>
  • <p>Move over, lettuce: Combine some of the best flavors of summer in this hearty bowl. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a55342/fresh-corn-and-chickpea-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Fresh Corn and Chickpea Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Fresh Corn and Chickpea Salad.</em></a> </p>
  • <p>Break out the cast-iron skillet for this minty pesto pea salad. With hints of garlic, parsley, and lemon, this summer dish will tingle all of your tastebuds. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19122134/blistered-pea-salad-with-mint-pesto-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Blistered Pea Salad with Mint Pesto." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Blistered Pea Salad with Mint Pesto.</em></a></p>
  • <p>This simple summer salad is fresh and filling — a.k.a. all you could ever want for a hot day.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a54827/spinach-potato-and-corn-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spinach, Potato, and Corn Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Spinach, Potato, and Corn Salad.</a></em> </p>
  • <p>The secret to this easy upgrade of a tomato-mozzarella salad? A piping-hot grill pan. The result: crisp crusts and gooey centers!<br></p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a39926/grilled-smoked-mozzarella-salad-recipe-ghk0914/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Grilled Smoked Mozzarella Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Grilled Smoked Mozzarella Salad.</a></em> </p>
  • <p>Crispy bits of chorizo beat out croutons any day.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a54826/shrimp-salad-with-crispy-chorizo-and-almonds-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Shrimp Salad with Crispy Chorizo and Almonds." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Shrimp Salad with Crispy Chorizo and Almonds.</em></a> </p>
  • <p>Prep this salad two days in advance and store in the fridge.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a13365/steak-lentil-grapefruit-salad-recipe-wdy0215/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Steak with Lentil and Grapefruit Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Steak with Lentil and Grapefruit Salad.</em></a> </p>
  • <p>Reinvent a familiar appetizer as a bright salad bursting with sweet and salty flavor from cantaloupe, prosciutto, arugula, and a red wine vinaigrette.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a11259/arugula-melon-prosciutto-salad-recipe-122980/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Arugula, Melon and Prosciutto Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Arugula, Melon and Prosciutto Salad.</a></em></p>
  • <p>Instead of sprinkling croutons on top of your salad, lay this roasted cauliflower over a bed of baby arugula for a <span class="redactor-unlink">simple and healthy meal</span>. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a60491/roasted-cauliflower-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Roasted Cauliflower Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Roasted Cauliflower Salad.</em></a></p>
  • <p>You don't have to cut red meat from your diet: Portions and leaner cuts are key. Pairing steak with oranges and beets helps keep this salad light and refreshing, yet totally satisfying.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a53273/beet-tangerine-and-steak-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Beet, Tangerine and Steak Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Beet, Tangerine and Steak Salad.</em></a><br></p>
  • <p>Prep the Brussels sprouts and lemon vinaigrette dressing a few days in advance and all you'll have to do for dinner is mix, toss, pour, and enjoy. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a60488/shredded-brussels-sprout-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad. </em></a></p>
  • <p>This vibrant mix of vegetables — topped with hot pickled peppers and a hearty egg — proves a well-rounded option for brunch or dinner. <br></p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a38030/wild-arugula-summer-squah-asparagus-fried-egg-recipe-clv0612/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Wild Arugula with Summer Squash, Asparagus, and a Fried Egg." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Wild Arugula with Summer Squash, Asparagus, and a Fried Egg.</em></a></p>
  • <p>Take advantage of prime cucumber season this summer with this feta cucumbers recipe that'll go perfectly with some grilled salmon.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a27285989/salmon-with-creamy-feta-cucumbers-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Salmon with Creamy Feta Cucumbers." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Salmon with Creamy Feta Cucumbers.</em></a></p>
  You can cook barley in a pressure cooker to get this delicious recipe.

Get the recipe for Barley Salad with Strawberries and Buttermilk Dressing.
