These Fun and Easy 4th of July Appetizers Will Have Everyone Crowding the Food Table

Make this year's 4th of July party the best ever by preparing some delicious 4th of July appetizers that will lure your guests to the food table the moment they walk in the door.



Whether your family prefers pigs in a blanket or guacamole and chips, this list has an appetizer for everyone. Not only does it include the basic party appetizers, like chicken wings and mini sloppy joes, we've also given your favorite foods a yummy new spin, like our lentil hummus and smoked salmon on potato chips.



Best of all, you can make these 4th of July appetizers a couple of hours before the party with plenty of time to get the house all decked out in red, white, and blue. And if you’re planning the menu for your neighborhood block party instead of a family barbecue, you can double and even triple the recipes to feed a crowd.

