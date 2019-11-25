10 Secret Santa gifts under $30 that won't get thrown away

Is your Secret Santa situation seriously stumping you this year? Our product experts are here to help. These are our picks for best Secret Santa gifts under $30.

So you decided to participate in Secret Santa this year, but now time's running out and the only ideas you've got are a six pack of beer and a Chipotle gift card. Woof.

I mean, sure, most of us would be happy with free beer, but it would be in the spirit of the season to make it a little more personal—even if you don't quite know the person to which you've been assigned.

Fear not: We spend all year testing products and separating the good stuff from the bad. Let us help you make this the best Secret Santa to date. (Or, at the very least, let's make it slightly less awkward.)

1. For the person who loves cute stuff: Manatea silicone tea infuser

Don't let its adorable looks fool you: The Manatea tea infuser from Fred & Friends is more than just a novelty gift. When we set out to test and rank the best tea infusers on the market, the Manatea topped our list thanks to its easy-to-clean silicone body, its secure grip, and of course, its undeniable charm.

If your Secret Santa recipient is a tea-loving soul who appreciates the cuter things in life, the Manatea tea infuser is sure to please.

Get the Manatea silicone tea infuser from Amazon for $9.95

2. For that on-the-go someone: Zojirushi stainless steel travel mug

When we tested a whole slew of travel mugs for our round-up of the best travel mugs you can buy, this little number from Zojirushi came out on top. We love its incredible heat retention, its easy-to-secure lid, and its sleek form.

Plus, there's a ton of color options at your disposal, so you can pick the one that best suits your recipient's style.

Get the Zojirushi stainless steel travel mug from Amazon for $27

3. For the person who enjoys the simple things: InnoGear essential oil diffuser

Essential oil diffusers are an easy way to elevate the mood of any room, and our search for the best essential oil diffuser was an exhaustive one. After thorough evaluation, this 150ml diffuser from InnoGear came out on top—and quickly became a favorite among our staff and our readers.

It's got seven different LED settings, a locking lid to prevent leaks, and it couldn't be easier to use. Gift it to the friend who likes to set a mood.

Get the InnoGear essential oil diffuser from Amazon for $15.99

4. For your eco-conscious friend: Hummingbird glass straws