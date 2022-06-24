10-year sentence at 30% for Henry

Jun. 23—A Daysville Rd. man facing multiple charges pleaded guilty to two counts of felony possession of meth and received a 10-year prison sentence in Cumberland County Criminal Court earlier this month.

Otis Shane Henry, 30, faced a host of charges ranging from auto theft (possession of a stolen vehicle) to drug charges in a series of cases.

He was sentenced in exchange for pleas to two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver.

That sentence is to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. The sentencing agreement includes a $4,000 fine, payment of court costs and forfeiture of property seized during the arrests.

All other charges were dropped.

In one case, troopers arrested Henry on Dec. 11, 2020, and charged him with possessing meth and other violations.

In the other case, Henry was arrested by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office for driving a stolen Ford Ranger pickup in the Eddington Rd. area on May 15, 2021.

Deputies also recovered a Kia Soul that had been reported stolen in Fentress County. When arrested, Henry was found in possession of a firearm, meth and heroin.

Pleas entered in other cases on the docket included:

—Kelly Michelle Young, 47, charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools, pled to possession of burglary tools and received an 11-month, 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The sentence is to be served concurrently with a Putnam County case. Other charge was dropped. The charge stems from a March 12, 2021, burglary of a storage unit investigated by Crossville Police. Young was found in possession of a tool used to cut a lock on the building.

—David Edward Seickendick, 55, charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession of meth and possession of a weapon by a felon, pled guilty to introduction of contraband into the jail and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. He was given credit for 21 days already served in jail and the rest of the charges were dropped. Seickendick was arrested March 16, 2021, by sheriff's deputies in possession of a weapon and when searched at the jail, was found in possession of meth.

Story continues

—Norma Rose Ashburn, 57, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or delivery, pled guilty to an information charging attempt to possess less than .5 grams of meth for resale and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from a Crossville Police traffic stop July 1, 2020.

—Samantha M. Devereaux, 32, pled guilty to an information charging driving under the influence and possession of less than .5 grams of meth and received a three-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Fine and court costs were waived and an application to transfer to inhouse Drug Recovery Court supervision has been filed. The case was continued to Aug. 19 for an update on Recovery Court status. The charges stem from an April 6 traffic stop by THP.

—Donna Kay Demore, 50, pled guilty to an information charging possession of a Schedule 1 drug for sale and received a ten-year prison sentence to serve as a Range 1 offender at 30%. The charge stems from a March 28 search during which heroin and $3,084 were seized.

—Todd Alan Dixon, 53, pled guilty to an information charging burglary and received a 30-month sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Court costs were waived but Dixon is to pay $180 in restitution. He is being given credit for 71 days already served in jail. The charge stems from the burglary of a garage March 4 with most of the stolen property recovered.

—Stephanie M. Hill, 30, pled guilty to an information charging possession of meth for resale and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Hill was fined $2,000 and was given credit for 48 days served in jail. The charge stems from a Crossville Police stop April 23.

—Tyler Lynn Loden, 20, pled to an information charging felony reckless endangerment and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Fine and court costs were waived and he is banned from contact with the victim. The charge stems from brandishing a handgun at an apartment complex. The gun ended up being a starter pistol but placed those present in fear.guilty.

—Raymond Brandon Norris, 32, pled guilty to an information charging forgery on April 20 and received a one-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender and concurrently with a probation violation sentence. The charge stems from the passing of a forged check in the amount of $65 at the Liberty Market.

—Peter Lane Oestreich, 27, pled guilty to an information charging criminal simulation and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Oestreich is banned from Progressive Savings Bank and Crossville Heating and Cooling. The charge stems from the passing forged check in the amount of $3,600 on Feb. 19, 2019.

—Hannah Marie Sexton, 25, pled guilty to an information charging possession of meth with intent and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation as a Range 1 offender. The charge stems from an April 30, 2021, traffic stop by sheriff's deputies during which meth and cash were seized.

—Sunshine Schonhaven-Thomas, 43, pled guilty to an information charging criminal simulation occurring on March 28 and received a two-year sentence to serve. Thomas also pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and driving under the influence for a total of eight years to serve. She is being given credit for 81 days already served in jail and was granted a furlough to attend Adult and Teen Challenge as part of her sentence. The simulation charge stems from the passing of counterfeit $10 and $20 bills in March of this year. The drunk driving and meth charge stems from a THP traffic stop occurring on March 25, 2021.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com