10 sharks ping on Christmas Day, including Frosty the great white. Who was off Florida?

Ten sharks decided to make their presence known off the U.S. East Coast on Christmas Day, including one named Frosty.

Two sharks have pinged off Florida recently, including one on Christmas Day and another that showed up like an early guest two days earlier.

Research group OCEARCH tags sharks. The sharks get a tag on their dorsal fin. They're tracked when the fin breaks the surface of the water long enough to transmit location information.

A Z-ping is when the tag breaks the surface doesn't remain above water long enough for the satellite to log a location.

White shark Frosty seems to enjoy waters off Georgia, especially in December

Fostry, a male juvenile white shark, was 9 feet 2 inches long and weighed 393 pounds when it was tagged off St. Simon's Island, Georgia, in December 2022.

Frosty was an early riser on Christmas Day, popping up at 5:48 a.m. off the coast of Savannah.

White shark Breton enjoying his stay off Florida's coast

Breton, a 1,400 pound OCEARCH-tagged white shark seemingly created a self-portrait with pings of his journey received by the research group's shark tracker.

Breton, a massive, 13-foot great white shark pinged off Jacksonville Dec. 21.

Breton, a 1,437 pound male, pinged again close to the same general area — this time east of St. Augustine — at 1:58 p.m. Christmas Day.

A bit of trivia about Breton: he seems to enjoy making art.

Breton spent a little over two years making a "self-portrait." His pings between September 2020 and January 2022 connect to show what appears to be the outline of a huge shark, with the tail in Nova Scotia, the body along the east coast and head pointed at Florida's east coast.

White shark Penny pops up on Florida's doorstep 2 days before Christmas

Penny, a female white shark, was 10 feet, 3 inches long and weighed 522 pounds when she was tagged off Ocracoke, North Carolina, in April 2023.

Penny, a juvenile female white shark, showed up early for the holidays.

The shark pinged off Boynton Beach Dec. 23 at 10 p.m.

Two white sharks ping off South Carolina Christmas Day

White sharks Bob and Simon pinged off South Carolina on Christmas Day 2023. Bob, top, was an adult white shark weighing in at 1,308 pounds and was 13 feet four inches long when he was tagged September 2022. Simon, a juvenile, was 9 feet 6 inches long and weighed 434 pounds when he was tagged in December 2022.

Who knows if they're traveling together, but white sharks Bob and Simon both pinged east of Charleston, South Carolina, Christmas Day.

Simon pinged at 5:45 p.m. and Bob pinged at 10:18 a.m.

Bob is the larger of the two, an adult white shark weighing in at 1,308 pounds and was 13 feet four inches long when he was tagged September 2021 off Nova Scotia.

Juvenile Simon was 9 feet 6 inches long and weighed 434 pounds when he was tagged — like Frosty — off St. Simon's Island, Georgia, in December 2022.

What other sharks pinged off US on Christmas Day?

You'll have to look farther north for some of the other sharks that pinged on the holiday.

Although several didn't stay above the surface long enough to get their exact location, so ....

Rose: 10:31 p.m. Female white shark, 10 feet 5 inches, 600 pounds. East of New York.

Jekyll: 4:29 p.m. Male white shark, 8 feet 8 inches, 395 pounds. Z-ping. Last known location was off South Carolina.

Andromache: 12:01 p.m. Female white shark, 10 feet 8 inches, 341 pounds. Z-ping. Last known location Dec. 23 southwest of Naples in the Gulf of Mexico.

Keji: 11:17 a.m. Male white shark, 9 feet 7 inches, 578 pounds. Z-ping. Last known location Dec. 17 southwest of Naples in the Gulf of Mexico.

Miss May: 10:11 a.m. Female white shark, 10 feet 2 inches, 846 pounds. Z-ping. Last known location February off North Carolina.

Gladee: 8:12 a.m. Female white shark, 8 feet, 8 inches, 396 pounds. Z-ping. Last known location Dec. 15 northeast of Jacksonville.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: White sharks appear off Florida, US coast Christmas Day or earlier