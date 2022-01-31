10 shell casings found at scene of Noland Drive shooting, but no one hurt

The window of a residence in the Noland Village public housing community was shot out Saturday evening, but no one was home at the time and no one was hurt, according to Hagerstown Police.

Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said 10, .22-caliber shell casings were found at the scene in the 1000 block of Noland Drive following the 6:33 p.m. incident.

Investigators believe that more than one bullet entered the home, but they aren't sure how many, Fetchu said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, according to Fetchu.

"We're following up on some leads at this point," she said.

