10 shocking moments from Amber Heard's testimony

After three weeks of testimony from Johnny Depp's side, including the actor's memorable four days on the stand, it's Amber Heard's turn to tell her story. The Aquaman star, 36, sat before a jury on Wednesday afternoon and accused her ex-husband of physical abuse and sexual assault. Throughout her three-hour testimony, Depp, 58, kept his head down and never looked at her on the witness stand. "I am here because my ex-husband is suing me for an op-ed I wrote," Heard began. "I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything ... this is the most painful and difficult think I have ever gone through."