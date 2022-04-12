🌱 10 Shot In Brooklyn + NY Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin Arrested

Morning, New York City! It's Wednesday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in New York City.

First, today's weather:

Periods of sun. High: 68 Low: 61.

Here are the top five stories today in New York City:

An unidentified man wearing a gas mask opened fire on a train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, on Tuesday, shooting ten straphangers and injuring sixteen in total, leaving New York City in an 'active shooter situation.' At least five were in critical condition. He remained at large throughout the day, leading many schools throughout Brooklyn to go into lockdown. At a press conference MTA chief Janno Lieber described the day's events as similar to 9/11. (New York City Patch) Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin has resigned after being arrested on Tuesday over accusations that he was bribed by a real estate developer who secured multiple donations to his campaign. Governor Hochul accepted his resignation, although his name may still appear on the ballot in June's Democratic primary. (New York City Patch) Three people were shot in broad daylight at 4:30 p.m. in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, just hours after the previous shooting in Sunset Park. All three were rushed to the hospital. (New York City Patch) A growing movement is afoot to counteract Mayor Adams' homeless encampment sweeps, which have been ramping up for the past several weeks. Groups, including Vocal NY have released alternative strategies that they believe would get homeless people off the streets faster–namely by providing them with permanent housing rather than shelters. (New York City Patch) Mayor Adams plans to resume his typically jam-packed public schedule after finishing his five-day COVID quarantine, while continuing to wear a mask. He doesn't believe New York City needs to reinstate its indoor mask mandate at this time, unlike Philadelphia which has recently done so. (New York City Patch)

Today in New York City:

Cocktail creation with Good Time Mixology, at MOXY Hotel (6 p.m.)

Volleyball Classes at Central Park on The Great Lawn (6 p.m.)

MindTravel Elemental w/ Murray Hidary in Sony's 360 Reality Audio (7 p.m.)

From my notebook:

A driver was cited after plowing her car into an Upper East Side restaurant's outdoor dining shed. (New York City Patch)

Astoria is the place to be right now for Mexican food! Check out these four new restaurants that just opened up and find your dream burrito. (New York City Patch)

Taylor Swift is "feeling 22" again. She'll be the commencement speaker at NYU's graduation this Spring, along with receiving the honorary title of 'Doctor.' (New York City Patch)

Robert Graham, MD, MPH, Chef, brings Integrative Medicine to UWS (Details)

Capital Prep Schools is Hiring! (Details)

— Dashiell Allen

