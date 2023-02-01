11 shot in Florida drive-by, police say

Eleven people were shot, including two who were left in critical condition, in a drive-by shooting on a Lakeland, Florida, street Monday, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:43 p.m., when the four windows of a dark blue Nissan sedan rolled down and at least two people opened fire, Police Chief Sam Taylor said.

People on both sides of the street were struck, he said.

“We have reason to believe this was a targeted event, that it was not a random act,” Taylor said at a news conference Monday evening.

Officers found three people who had been shot, Taylor said. Others were taken by private vehicle to a hospital or showed up there for treatment, he said.

Police investigate a shooting in Lakeland, Fla., on Monday that injured 10 people. (WFLA)

Initially, police believed there were 10 victims in all, but later learned an additional person arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound, Taylor said Tuesday.

Those shot were described as men ages 20 to 35.

Two people were in critical condition — one of whom had been shot in the abdomen, and the other who had been shot in the face and jaw area, Taylor said.

The nine others had non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The vehicle was a dark blue Nissan four-door sedan, Taylor said. The windows rolled down and people inside began shooting, he said.

Taylor said Monday that people fired from each window, but on Tuesday said that there were at least four people in the car, and at least two were shooting. “There may be more that were involved in the shooting,” he said.

A motive was under investigation, police said. There have been no arrests, but Taylor said investigators have promising leads.

A vehicle believed to have been the Nissan was found Tuesday morning in Lakeland, Taylor said.

Lakeland is a city of around 112,000 around 30 miles east of Tampa.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com