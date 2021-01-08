10 shows to watch if you love 'Cobra Kai'

Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand on "Cobra Kai." BOB MAHONEY/NETFLIX

"Cobra Kai" captured the attention of fans with its nostalgic feel, martial-arts action, and heartfelt characters.

"Wu Assassins," "Into the Badlands," and "The Legend of Bruce Lee" are other great series for fans of martial arts.

"GLOW" and "Stranger Things" are set in the 1980s and evoke a similar retro nostalgia to "Cobra Kai."

Fans of the Netflix show may also like the sports dramas "Kingdom" and "Friday Night Lights."

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Netflix's "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to "The Karate Kid" (1984), has quickly become a fan-favorite thanks to its clever blend of dramedy, martial-arts action, and 1980s nostalgia.

The show follows Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) three decades after his defeat at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament as he attempts to redeem himself by reopening the Cobra Kai dojo - which reignites his old feud with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

For fans who buzzed through the recently released third season of "Cobra Kai," here are 10 similar shows to watch next:

"GLOW" is set in the 1980s and focuses on a female wrestling organization.

"GLOW" premiered in 2017. Netflix

Summary: Set in 1980s LA and inspired by real people, Netflix's "GLOW" follows a struggling actress named Ruth (Alison Brie) who finds an unexpected path to fame when she joins a professional female wrestling organization called GLOW.

Ruth and her fellow misfit wrestlers struggle together in the pursuit of their unique profession.

Why you'll like it: Fans of "Cobra Kai" will likely enjoy the nostalgic 1980s setting of "GLOW," as well as the professional wrestling. The talented ensemble cast breathes life into the plot, which is filled with drama, heart, and humor.

The three seasons of "GLOW" are streaming on Netflix.

"The Boys" is an anti-superhero series that will have you rooting for the underdogs.

Story continues

Dominique McElligott and Antony Starr on "The Boys." Amazon Prime Video

Summary: In a world where superheroes are treated like powerful politicians and adored like celebrities, a group of vigilantes takes it upon themselves to seek justice against the "heroes" who abuse their status and powers.

Why you'll like it: Although darker than "Cobra Kai," Amazon Prime's "The Boys" will have viewers rooting for the underdogs. The series is full of impactful characters, effective storytelling, and a great soundtrack.

Two seasons of "The Boys" are available on Amazon Prime Video, and a third is in the works.

"The Legend of Bruce Lee" is based on the life of the real-life martial-arts icon.

Danny Chan Kwok-kwan on "The Legend of Bruce Lee." CCTV-1

Summary: This biographical series tells the story of Bruce Lee's (Danny Chan Kwok-kwan) life and career — from his journey from Hong Kong to America all the way to his death in 1973.

Why you'll like it: For fans of "Cobra Kai" who are martial arts lovers, CCTV-1's "The Legend of Bruce Lee" is a must-see.

This Chinese series depicts the martial-arts legend's personal and professional struggles alongside exciting fight sequences.

The one season of "The Legend of Bruce Lee" is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

"Kingdom" is a drama about a retired fighter who owns an MMA gym.

"Kingdom" ran for three seasons. Audience Network

Summary: A retired mixed-martial-arts fighter helps train a new generation of fighters — including his two sons — in an effort to succeed in business and affirm his legacy.

Why you'll like it: A grittier, darker twist on "Cobra Kai," Audience Network's "Kingdom" follows a lead character who struggles with personal and family issues while also trying to help his students succeed.

Although the show focuses on MMA rather than karate, fans of "Cobra Kai" will likely enjoy the fight sequences, drama, and character development.

The three seasons of "Kingdom" are streaming on Netflix.

"Stranger Things" is set in the 1980s and follows a group of pre-teens as they face supernatural forces.

Millie Bobby Brown stars on "Stranger Things." Netflix

Summary: When Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) goes missing in 1983, his friends embark on a journey to find him, which unexpectedly leads to the introduction of a powerful new friend and a scary battle against supernatural forces.

Why you'll like it: No fan of the retro nostalgia in "Cobra Kai" should skip checking out Netflix's "Stranger Things."

Set in the 1980s and focusing on a ragtag group of Dungeons and Dragons players, it's the perfect blend of adventure, mystery, and underdog redemption.

The first three seasons of "Stranger Things" are available on Netflix, and a fourth is in the works.

"Wu Assassins" is an action-packed series perfect for martial-arts fans.

Iko Uwais on "Wu Assassins." Netflix

Summary: An unsuspecting chef finds out he's the latest Wu Assassin — a mystical title given to chosen people throughout the generations — and begins his journey by taking on the Triad gangs of San Francisco.

Why you'll like it: Action-packed, martial arts-focused, and totally bingeable, Netflix's "Wu Assassins" is known for its choreography and bold imagery.

It's perfect for fans who enjoy the karate sequences in "Cobra Kai."

The first season of the show is available on Netflix.

"Into the Badlands" is a series about adventure, action, and mentorship.

"Into the Badlands" premiered in 2015. AMC

Summary: A highly skilled warrior and his mentor embark on a spiritual journey across the Badlands, a feudal civilization.

Full of warlords, mystics, and magic, AMC's "Into the Badlands" is packed with cinema-level fight choreography and engrossing conflicts.

Why you'll like it: The series is filled with the action, imagery, themes, and tones associated with martial-arts films. It also features a mentor/mentee relationship that "Cobra Kai" fans will appreciate.

The three seasons of "Into the Badlands" are streaming on Netflix.

"Samurai Jack" is an animated series about a young samurai's adventures.

"Samurai Jack" premiered in 2001 and ran for five seasons. Adult Swim

Summary: Jack (voiced by Phil LaMarr), a young samurai, is sent to the future by a wizard named Aku. He then embarks on an adventure to get back to the past and take Aku down.

Why you'll like it: Cartoon Network's "Samurai Jack" will evoke some childhood nostalgia, which is just what "Cobra Kai" fans need after finishing the latest season.

But just because it's animated doesn't mean it's tame. "Samurai Jack" features violence and exciting fight sequences.

The five seasons of "Samurai Jack" are streaming on HBO Max.

"Warrior Nun" is based on a comic-book series about a demon hunter.

Alba Baptista stars on "Warrior Nun." Netflix

Summary: After waking up in a morgue, a young orphan named Ava (Alba Baptista) discovers she suddenly has superpowers and is the chosen one for a mystical sect of nuns who hunt demons.

Why you'll like it: Netflix's "Warrior Nun" has everything a "Cobra Kai" fan could want: fighting sequences, a unique blend of humor and drama, and a main character fulfilling her destiny.

The first season of "Warrior Nun" is streaming on Netflix, and it was recently renewed for a second.

"Friday Night Lights" is an emotional series about a small-town, high-school football team.

"Friday Night Lights" premiered in 2006 and ran for five seasons. NBCUniversal

Summary: Set in the small town of Dillon, Texas, NBC's "Friday Night Lights" tells the story of a high-school football team and the coaches, students, and players that comprise it.

Why you'll like it: If what you love most about "Cobra Kai" is its heart, storytelling, and depiction of athletes coming together, then add "Friday Night Lights" to your watch list.

Between the wonderful performances of the all-star cast and the gripping drama surrounding the team, it's sure to please.

The five seasons of "Friday Night Lights" are streaming on Hulu.

Read More:

Read the original article on Insider