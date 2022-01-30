10 Signs You Need a New Job ASAP
Despite global turmoil around the pandemic, which continues to be a problem with the vicious spread of Omicron, the job market is piping hot and Americans are leaving their posts in droves.
In November, 4.5 million employees quit their jobs, according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover report. Economists anticipate "The Great Resignation" to continue as people increasingly need flexible hours and other "perks" to accommodate life in a possibly endless pandemic.
For some, the decision to quit comes easily. Perhaps a new career opportunity arises that affords them a smooth transition into a better role. Or, less ideally, maybe they've been forced to choose between homeschooling and a career -- a quandary that all too many people (ahem, women) have been cornered into since the accursed spring of 2020.
If you're unsure whether to quit your job (and have the luxury to do so), you may want to consider what career experts have to say. These are their collective 10 signs that you should quit your job -- and fast.
You're Constantly Overworked
Your Colleagues Are Jumping Ship
Your Values No Longer Align With the Company's
You Hate Talking About Your Work
The 'Sunday Scaries' Are Turning Into Actual Dread
You Procrastinate Every Morning
Salary Benchmarking Reveals You're Underpaid
You Are Not Learning Anything New
You Get Left Out of Important Conversations
You're Job Is Making You Sick
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Signs You Need a New Job ASAP