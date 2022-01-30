YinYang / Getty Images

Despite global turmoil around the pandemic, which continues to be a problem with the vicious spread of Omicron, the job market is piping hot and Americans are leaving their posts in droves.

In November, 4.5 million employees quit their jobs, according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover report. Economists anticipate "The Great Resignation" to continue as people increasingly need flexible hours and other "perks" to accommodate life in a possibly endless pandemic.

Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Also See: 30 Odd Jobs That Pay Insanely Well

For some, the decision to quit comes easily. Perhaps a new career opportunity arises that affords them a smooth transition into a better role. Or, less ideally, maybe they've been forced to choose between homeschooling and a career -- a quandary that all too many people (ahem, women) have been cornered into since the accursed spring of 2020.

If you're unsure whether to quit your job (and have the luxury to do so), you may want to consider what career experts have to say. These are their collective 10 signs that you should quit your job -- and fast.

Mckyartstudio / Shutterstock.com

You're Constantly Overworked

FabrikaCr / iStock.com

Your Colleagues Are Jumping Ship

Shutterstock.com

Your Values No Longer Align With the Company's

Juanmonino / Getty Images

You Hate Talking About Your Work

Doucefleur / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The 'Sunday Scaries' Are Turning Into Actual Dread

lechatnoir / Getty Images

You Procrastinate Every Morning

AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Salary Benchmarking Reveals You're Underpaid

racorn / Shutterstock.com

You Are Not Learning Anything New

MachineHeadz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You Get Left Out of Important Conversations

Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You're Job Is Making You Sick

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Signs You Need a New Job ASAP