11 Signs That It’s Time To Get a New Job

Nicole Spector
·6 min read
SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Despite loss of income during the pandemic, skyrocketing gas prices and inflation near record highs, the job market is still relatively hot and Americans are leaving their posts in droves.

In March, 4.5 million employees quit their jobs, according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover report. Economists anticipate "The Great Resignation" to continue as people increasingly need flexible hours and other perks to accommodate life in a possibly endless pandemic.

Small Business Spotlight 2022: GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Businesses Across the US
Discover: 8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour

For some, the decision to quit comes easily. Perhaps a new career opportunity arises that affords them a smooth transition into a better role. Or, less ideally, maybe they've been forced to choose between homeschooling and a career -- a quandary that all too many people (ahem, women) have been cornered into since the accursed spring of 2020.

If you're unsure whether to quit your job (and have the luxury to do so), you may want to consider what career experts have to say. These are their collective signs that you should quit your job -- and fast.

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

You're Constantly Overworked

"Now more than ever, employees are realizing that it's not fair to work 80 hours a week and for employers to not respect the fact that their employees have life obligations," said Cheryl Grace, executive coach and CEO of Powerful Penny. "This is what the Great Resignation is all about. Employees would rather place their bets on themselves (become a business owner, seek a better work environment, etc.) than overwork themselves."

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

PeopleImages / iStock.com
PeopleImages / iStock.com

You Have No Room To Grow

It's hard to climb the ranks when you've run out of ranks to climb. "If your company is simply too small or none of the other roles in the company are interesting to you, it may be time to make a change," said Manuela Pauer, the Founder and Career/Life Coach at Pauer Coaching.

Marija Jovovic / Getty Images
Marija Jovovic / Getty Images

You Feel Belittled By Coworkers

The people we work with make a big difference. If our coworkers are making every part of the job miserable, you deserve better. "Sometimes you are in the right role where you enjoy what you are doing, but your work environment is toxic," said Pauer. This may be because of a manager who is not supportive, co-workers that try to sabotage you, or a work culture that is demeaning. It's easy to blame someone else or the environment., but it is ultimately you who gets to decide what you are willing to tolerate. You need to respect yourself enough to not allow yourself to be in an environment where you are being mistreated."

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

You Hate Talking About Your Work

"This one might not be the most obvious sign, but it matters a lot," said Ewelina Melon, head of people at customer service platform Tidio. "We spend so much time at work every day, and it inevitably constitutes a big part of our lives. If you feel embarrassed, uncomfortable or annoyed when telling people what you do for work, it might be a true red flag and a sign that it's time to search for something else. Once you dig deeper, you might discover very different reasons why you are not willing to talk about work with people. Whatever the reason is, you can't ignore this sign."

FabrikaCr / iStock.com
FabrikaCr / iStock.com

You Lose Your Advocates

Everyone needs to feel valued at a company, and that usually means someone is advocating for and supporting you. Though you can make your own success, it's also important to feel like you have a team behind you. "Our world of work is complex and always done through people, and so advocates help us navigate and connect," said ​​Leadership Coach, Darcy Eikenberg. "But often, our advocates make their own career moves over time, and when you find yourself without one--and you haven't built others--it's a signal that it's time to consider leaving."

lechatnoir / Getty Images
lechatnoir / Getty Images

You Procrastinate Every Morning

"A clear indicator that it is time to change job roles is morning procrastination," said Chris Delaney, a career coach. "Motivated employees start the day by checking emails, preparing to-do lists and checking tasks with colleagues. If an employee dreads opening their emails or avoids colleagues they are collaborating with on projects, then something might not be right. Procrastinating at the start of the day, while others complete the 'easy' preparation tasks, is a clear sign of an unhappy or unfulfilled worker."

AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Salary Benchmarking Reveals You're Underpaid

If you do salary benchmarking for roles similar to yours and find that you are very underpaid, that's a definite sign that you should move on from your current post.

"You can quickly check the right salary range for your current role/industry by using Glassdoor or LinkedIn," said Colleen Paulson, a career consultant and executive resume writer. "Make sure that you take your current location into account when benchmarking."

agrobacter / Getty Images
agrobacter / Getty Images

You Are Not Learning Anything New

"If you have mastered all the responsibilities of your current job and you are no longer learning new things, it is a sign you need a new job," said Michelle Enjoli, a career development coach and keynote speaker. "In order to consistently grow and develop, there needs to be an element of education and challenge. Without that, you become stagnant, which can eventually lead to disengagement, complacency and/or bitterness."

PeopleImages / iStock.com
PeopleImages / iStock.com

You're Not Playing to Your Strengths

"Research has shown that if we don't get to use our signature strengths regularly, we don't feel fulfilled," said Pauer. Of course you can learn on the job, but it's helpful to be enhancing a skill you have, or want to have. If you find that your job isn't aligned with what you're good at, it might be time to look elsewhere.

MachineHeadz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MachineHeadz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You Get Left Out of Important Conversations

"The savvy manager will always put her best people on the company's most important projects," said Natasha Bowman, president of Performance ReNEW and author of "You Can't Do That at Work: 100 Legal Mistakes That Managers Make in the Workplace."

"What might it say, then, when you find yourself not-so-subtly removed from major client meetings, conference calls and strategic planning sessions? If you find yourself being systematically excluded from important conversations, you just might have proof that you've become a persona non grata in the eyes of management. It's time to start planning your transition."

Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You're Job Is Making You Sick

"When your job is making you sick, it's time to find a better one that won't," said Vicki Salemi, Monster career expert. "This encompasses physical as well as mental health. Do you get the Sunday Scaries every Sunday night? Is there a pit in your stomach every time you have to present in front of the group? When your job impacts your health in terms of stress, anxiety, depression and more, it's definitely time to look for a new job."

More From GOBankingRates

Sam DiSalvo contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Signs That It’s Time To Get a New Job

Recommended Stories

  • DC deputy mayor charged with assault after video shows him in car park fight

    Fight broke out over parking dispute, man claims

  • Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

    When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to...

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • How Working an Extra Year Can Completely Change Your Retirement

    Once you reach your 60s, you may start asking yourself, "Should I work another year or retire?" The answer to this will depend on a number of factors. However, you shouldn't overlook the potentially...

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • GM Hit With $102.6-Million Verdict in Class Action Piston Ring Lawsuit

    A federal jury concluded GM sold 5.3-liter V-8 engines with excessive oil consumption, leading to premature failure.

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself

    A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company, her union and a former colleague who pleaded guilty last year to dead-bolting the cockpit door during a flight and stripping naked in front of her. Christine Janning alleges that Southwest retaliated by grounding her after she reported Michael Haak to the company and the FBI, that it kept him employed despite an alleged history of sexual misconduct and that managers disparaged her in memos. Haak's attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to and never did anything else.

  • Trump Uses CNN Lawsuit to Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than 24 hours after filing suit against CNN, former President Donald Trump is asking his supporters to donate to his cause. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over Japan“I am SUING the Corrupt

  • Taiwan vows to protect its firms' interests at U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group

    Taiwan will use the new U.S.-led "Chip 4" group to safeguard the interests of Taiwanese companies and to ensure supply chain resilience, a deputy minister said on Wednesday, though he added that the group had no agenda yet. A preliminary meeting of the group took place last week with representatives from Taiwan, the United States, South Korea and Japan attending. A global semiconductor shortage has thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the spotlight and made supply chain management a bigger priority for governments around the world.

  • 8 Retirement Planning Tips Everyone Can Learn From the FIRE Movement

    Over 39% of Americans want to retire before the age of 63, according to a recent GOBankingRates survey of 997 adults. Retiring early isn't a recent fad -- it's the main goal behind the FIRE (Financial...

  • US Companies Added 208,000 Jobs in September, ADP Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies hired at a solid clip in September, suggesting demand for workers remains healthy despite rising economic uncertainty.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsBusinesses

  • Tyson Foods moves corporate jobs to Arkansas in latest blow to Chicago

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc is joining other corporate heavyweights in moving jobs out of Illinois. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales said on Wednesday it will relocate all corporate employees from offices in Chicago and suburban Downers Grove, along with those in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. It is the latest shakeup for Tyson, which has about 1,000 corporate employees in the Chicago-area and South Dakota offices.

  • The US lost more than a million job openings in August

    US employers took more than a million job openings off the market in August, the biggest drop since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Russian state gas company Gazprom reveals drops in production and sales

    Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom has revealed significant drops in production and sales since the start of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, the company revealed in a statement on Oct. 5.

  • Saudi Aramco says the world is totally misreading the oil market and too focused on 'short-term economics'

    The world's biggest crude producer said the oil market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals."

  • Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s load management: ‘We have to pace him and try to help him through the regular season’

    Steve Kerr: Well, I think a player extends his his own prime by keeping himself in amazing shape, like Steph does. And then we try to provide the resources that he needs in order to do so we have an incredible performance team with Rick Celebrini ...

  • The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections

    The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.