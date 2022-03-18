10 small ways to support Ukraine while decorating your home

Small purchases can have a big impact.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. We have chosen not to earn a commission on links in this article.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the people of Ukraine are experiencing ongoing distress, with many fleeing their homes as they attempt to find cover in bomb shelters or safety in other countries.

Ukrainians need support from those who can, no matter where they are in the world.

If you’re looking for the most impactful ways to support Ukraine and its people, you can look to several international fundraising efforts. The UNHCR, the United Nations' lead refugee agency, is on the ground in Ukraine assisting the millions of families who have been forced to flee, and UNICEF, which has been working in the region for eight years, is also delivering humanitarian aid. OutRight Action International is one of many human rights organizations aiding members of marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+ Ukrainians.

Beyond donating money to non-profit efforts, you can support Ukraine makers and artisans directly through their small businesses on sites like Amazon Handmade and Etsy. While some makers are still selling and shipping products out of the country, others have pivoted toward digital downloads.

Here's how you can directly help a person or family through supporting their small businesses.

1. GrainWoods Woodworking

Whether you’re looking for a high-quality cutting board for your own home or a housewarming gift for a loved one, this cutting board made of European walnut and cherry woods is the perfect option.

Located in Rivne, a western portion of Ukraine that is, indicates owner Dmytro, "far from hostilities," GrainWoods produces stunning cutting boards and butcher blocks with exceptional craftsmanship. These boards showcase the natural grain of the wood while also offering customizable monogram options.

Whether you’re looking for your own home or for a housewarming gift for a loved one, this top-quality cutting board made of European walnut and cherry woods is the perfect option. And, better yet, it supports a Ukrainian maker.

GrainWoods notes that express delivery is unavailable; however, the shop is still accepting and shipping out orders for standard delivery.

Story continues

Get the GrainWoods Thick Walnut Cutting Board at Etsy starting at $49

2. Volkosana Art Prints

Volkosana Art Prints features a printable digital file of an inspired, contemporary take on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers.

There are artists who are unable to physically send out products, and supporting them through digital downloads is a great option. In Odessa, Oksana Volkovska, the talent behind, the 5-star Etsy shop Volkosana Art Prints features a printable digital file of an inspired, contemporary take on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers (which also happens to be the national flower of Ukraine).

With the purchase of this digital download, you’ll receive a high-resolution file that you can print out at five different size selections.

Get the Volkosana Van Gogh Print at Etsy for $2.50

3. Savelieva Art Studio

Savelieva Art Studio offers handmade products that will add a special touch to your home.

Showcasing a variety of different artistic creations in varied mediums from paint to ceramics created by artist Anna, Savelieva Art Studio offers handmade products that will add a special touch to your home. This shop has a little bit of everything, including custom portraits of your furry friends. These custom acrylic paintings come in two size options that offer a sweet, sentimental touch to your home.

4. Enjoy the Wood Woodworks

This mesmerizing wall feature allows you to mark where in the world you’ve been and where you hope to go

Igor and Maryna Fostenko, her parents, and their children founded Enjoy the Wood in Irpin, Ukraine, in 2014. Today, the family-owned woodcrafts business creates customized map wall art handmade of wood.

And, any world traveler will go gaga over the world map set. In whole, this mesmerizing wall feature allows you to mark where in the world you’ve been and where you hope to go. Item also include markers so you can remember those special first vacation and honeymoon destinations.

Get the 3D Push Pin Wood World Map at Amazon Handmade starting at $185.99

5. Vivid Stitch Shop

These lovely floral patterns will look great as décor or embroidered on pillows or tea towels.

If you’ve recently taken up embroidery as a hobby, you can discover a new pattern thanks to Svetlana and her Kharkiv-based Vivid Stitch Shop. These creative designs are available through digital download, which means you can print them at home and then get crafting. These lovely floral patterns will look great as décor or embroidered on pillows or tea towels.

Get the Flowers and Herbs Needlepoint Patter at Etsy for $6

6. Merite Watercolour

These breathtaking portraits of Ukrainian landscapes are versatile and look beautiful in any room.

From Kyiv, artist Maria paints what's around her for her Etsy shop Merite Watercolour. Her painting Sunflower Field is a personal and delicate summer depiction of a field near Bila Tcerkva, where her grandmother resides.

While she normally sells commissions and original watercolors, right now Maria is only able to feature digital downloads of her originals paintings. These breathtaking portraits of Ukrainian landscapes are versatile and look beautiful in any room.

Get the Sunflower Watercolor Print at Etsy for $19

7. Handy Happy Fabrics

Handy Happy Fabrics has a 48-page download of Ukrainian folk cross-stitch designs that crafters can use to create vibrant patterns on pillows and clothing.

From 5-star shop owner Olena in Kyiv, Handy Happy Fabrics features a wonderful array of traditional, vintage Ukrainian fabrics. Because of ongoing circumstances, the shop isn’t able to ship out fabrics, but you can still shop them if you’re willing to wait for delivery. In the meantime, Handy Happy Fabrics has a 48-page download of Ukrainian folk cross-stitch designs from a vintage 1980s USSR album by Gasyuk, which crafters can use to create vibrant patterns on pillows and clothing.

Get the Ukrainian Folk Cross Stitch at Etsy for $5

8. Pattern4Craft

Pattern4Craft offers crocheting patterns, and is a bright way to bring a punch of color into your home.

To keep the crafters inspired, Pattern4Craft offers Olena Shliakhtina's personal crocheting patterns, and this sunflower pattern—the national flower of Ukraine—is a bright way to bring a punch of color from Kyiv into your home.

Download the sunflower pattern to create potholders or a fun accoutrement to your latest crocheted sweater.

Get the Sunflower Crochet Pattern at Etsy for $5

9. Orchard Of Dreams Recipes

This recipe for Lviv cheesecake looks scrumptious covered in rich chocolate and accented with zesty lemon.

While you may not be able to get food shipped from Ukraine, you can honor the country’s culinary traditions through downloadable recipes and step-by-step tutorial created by Julia in Chyhyryn, Ukraine. Her Orchard Of Dreams offers traditional Ukrainian dishes that you can learn to make at home.

This particular recipe for Lviv cheesecake comes from the western part of the country and looks scrumptious covered in rich chocolate and accented with zesty lemon.

Get the Lviv Cheesecake Recipe at Etsy for $4.75

10. Ceramic Tablewares Pottery

Ceramic Tablewares creates expertly crafted pottery using traditional techniques.

Ceramic Tablewares is owned by David, based in a rural area outside of Kiev. David learned the craft of ceramics through his grandfather who later passed on his studio to him.

Today, David offers artisan pottery and well-crafted ceramics that incorporate traditional Ukrainian techniques, including using milk in the glazing process—yes, milk—which fills in an holes and then caramelizes creating a glazed look.

Get the 17-ounce Coffee Mug at Amazon Handmade for $29.99

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Support Ukraine through small home décor purchases