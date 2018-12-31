10 social media New Year's resolutions that will make your online life a little better

As 2018 comes to a close, it's only a matter of time before New Year's resolution posts start rolling into your timelines.

But the barrage of empty promises and half-hearted resolutions on social media just make me want to scale back on my social media usage altogether. Forget hitting the gym more or learning new skills. From subtweeting less to toning down my finsta, here are 10 social media resolutions I will probably (not) follow through with in 2019.

SEE ALSO: Your New Year's resolution to read more is a swipe away

1. Stop checking Twitter right before bed

Me: Early to bed, early to rise...but let me just check twitter for 5 minutes before I sleep.



Me at 5 a.m: pic.twitter.com/WOUtYZkSCb



— Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) May 28, 2018

For the good of my mental health — and my insomnia — I'm going to stop checking Twitter before bed. There's something so unhealthy about falling asleep to Trump tweets and people arguing, you know? In 2019, I will put down my phone before going to sleep instead of stressing myself out at night.

2. Also stop checking Twitter as soon as I wake up

Me every time I wake up in the morning and check twitter pic.twitter.com/sWqHvebOe8 — Christmas Wishes 🐬 (@Eclipse_782) November 29, 2018

Sure, opening up Twitter as soon as your alarm goes off can catch you up on current events, but do you really need to stress about the state of world affairs before brushing your teeth? Starting on Jan. 1, I won't check Twitter as soon as I wake up in the morning. Unless there's juicy drama, of course.

3. Chill with posting obnoxiously long stories

If u make a 300 second long snapchat story of u at a concert there's a 110% chance I'll tap my finger so fast through that shit — ☁︎jaysee (@jccaylen) November 29, 2014

Does anything make you tap faster than accidentally entering an obnoxiously long story? I can guarantee you that nobody willingly watches all 15 pixelated ten-second videos of the concert you went to last night. For this new year, I'm going to make an effort to reign in the Boomerangs. Maybe.

4. Try to post more photos of my pet

my pet:



me: pic.twitter.com/hhmRptzBtr



— gary from teen mom (@garyfromteenmom) November 30, 2018

For the good of humanity, please keep posting pictures of your pet — it makes the world a better place.

5. Subtweet less

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better.

— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

I regret to inform you that Brand Twitter killed the joy of subtweeting. As a society we need to let it go — as much fun as it was, the whole IHOP/IHOb debacle made it so much less fun. Will I personally be able to stop subtweeting in 2019? In all honesty, it depends on whether people can stop microwaving fish in the office.

6. Stop using my finsta as my personal diary

Finstas are an intimate look at someone's personal life, but is it healthy to keep oversharing every detail of my existence to my friends? Probably not. I'll do my best to scale back on my finsta posts for this new year — until I want impulse bangs again.

7. Stop obsessively checking who viewed my Stories

posting a sc story for 1 specific person to see is the modern day equivalent of gatsby hosting elaborate parties in hopes that daisy attends — julia gastwirth (@JuliaGastwirth) March 17, 2017

Stop being a Gatsby! Daisy will love you in the moment but she won't commit! In 2019, I'll stop looking for that green light and instead, post my selfie and move on. If I post a quality meme, though, I won't hesitate to check who viewed my story — that is something that I actually care about.

8. Turn on read receipts

full offense but if you don’t have your read receipts on you’re kinda shady — ellie (@holy_schnitt) December 2, 2018

Hear me out: Read receipts don't deserve their bad reputation. Sure, keeping them on is kind of a power move, but at least you're being honest. I would rather know that I'm being left on read and move on with my life, so for the new year, I'm going to do the world a favor and turn my read receipts back on.

9. Stop wasting time watching Vine compilations

This is a lie. I will never stop mourning the death of Vine, and will never be able to stop watching glorious compilations. It's an art form that the world just wasn't ready for. If anything, I'm probably going to waste more time watching them in 2019.