10 Social Security Figures Every Worker Should Know

Social Security is our nation's most successful social program, at least in the words of presidential hopeful, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) -- and the data certainly backs up this statement. After all, more than 63 million people each month, 70% of which are retired workers, are receiving a monthly benefit check.

But as you may know, it's also a program that most workers generally misunderstand. Just take a gander at any Social Security survey for confirmation. If you're currently in the workforce and expect to receive a Social Security benefit when you retire, here are 10 figures you need to know.

A person tightly gripping their Social Security card between their thumb and index finger. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. $1 trillion in revenue per year

First of all, you should understand just how massive the Social Security program has become. Last year, Social Security generated $1 trillion in annual revenue for the first time in its history, with the bulk of this income ($885 billion) deriving from the 12.4% payroll tax on earned income. The remainder came from the taxation of Social Security benefits (which I'll touch on a bit later on), and interest income earned on the program's nearly $2.9 trillion in asset reserves. These asset reserves are invested in special-issue federal bonds that earn interest.

2. 22.1 million people kept out of poverty

Social Security has proven to be an incredibly effective tool at keeping seniors, as well as the long-term disabled, out of poverty. An analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that 22.1 million people were being kept out of poverty each year solely as a result of their Social Security payout, including over 15 million retired workers. Without a monthly Social Security payout, the elderly poverty rate would more than quadruple to over 40%.

3. Your full retirement age (probably 67)

It's also imperative that workers know their full retirement age (FRA). Your full retirement age is the age at which the Social Security Administration deems you eligible to receive 100% of your monthly benefit, as determined by your birth year. Claiming benefits before your FRA means accepting a permanent reduction to your monthly payout, whereas claiming after your FRA can actually increase your monthly benefit above 100%. Most future retirees will have an FRA of 67 years, although you can find your unique full retirement age with this handy Social Security Administration table.