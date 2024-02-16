10 spots to get fish and chips and other seafood on the South Shore on Fridays during Lent

Lent is underway, and many Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays during the Lenten season.

As a result, many of them eat fish instead, and luckily there's no shortage of seafood options on the South Shore.

Here's a list of 10 places to try during Lent, which lasts until March 28.

The Lobster Stop is a traditional New England seafood spot specializing primarily in fried seafood platters and sandwiches, including lobster rolls.

The Lobster Stop, 723 Washington St., Quincy. thelobsterstop.com

Cataplana, a Portuguese seafood stew, is on the menu at the Parrot in Hull.

In addition to serving up traditional fish and chips, the Parrot has pan-roasted haddock, lobster, Duxbury oysters and Chatham clams on its menu.

The Parrot, 1 Hull Shore Drive, Hull. theparrothull.com

From sautéed mussels and Chesapeake crab dip to Cajun shrimp tacos and seafood scampi, Bay Pointe's menu is loaded with options for those skipping meat on Fridays.

Bay Pointe Waterfront Restaurant, 64 Washington Court, Quincy. baypointewaterfrontrestaurant.com

Diners wait outside Haddad's Ocean Café in Brant Rock for a table inside.

Haddad's in Brant Rock is a local staple for seafood. The menu includes traditional favorites like seafood casserole and baked stuffed shrimp, along with fried fish tacos and shrimp scampi.

Haddad's Ocean Cafe, 293 Ocean St., Marshfield. haddads.restaurant

Another local favorite for seafood, the Mill Wharf has a variety of options, including Scituate lobster. Other options include shrimp, scallops and mussels arrabbiata, sweet potato encrusted haddock and glazed Asian salmon.

Mill Wharf Restaurant, 23 Mill Wharf Plaza, Scituate. millwharf.com

The Bridgwaye's menu is loaded with seafood options. For appetizers, try calamari fritte, scallops wrapped in bacon or garlicky mussels. Entrées include lazy man's lobster pie, broiled scrod and fried shrimp tacos.

Polcari's Bridgwaye Inn, 1265 Ferry St., Marshfield. polcarisbridgwayeinn.com

Fresh local steamers await customers at Waves Seafood at 190 Quincy Ave. in Braintree.

In addition to raw fish and lobsters, Waves offers catering, takeout and ready-to-heat meals, including lobster bisque, whole belly clam rolls and grilled salmon.

Waves Seafood, 190 Quincy Ave., Braintree. waves-seafood.com

The fish and chips at The Blue Oar in Cohasset is served with a side of seasonal slaw, fries and lemon-dill tartar sauce.

The Blue Oar's menu includes fish and chips, but also different options for seafood lovers, including cioppino with littleneck clams, haddock, mussels and shrimp.

The Blue Oar Kitchen and Bar, 9 Depot Court, Cohasset. theblueoar-cohasset.com

Trident's menu has Scituate fish and chips, but also tons of other less common seafood options. They include ceviche, smoked trout deviled eggs, a tuna burger and different seafood tacos.

Trident Galley and Raw Bar, 23 Shipyard Drive, Hingham. tridentrawbar.com

Lobster Rangoon with sweet chili sauce is on the menu at Off the Hook in the Houghs Neck neighborhood of Quincy.

In addition to its traditional fish and chips, one of the favorite menu items at Off the Hook Bar and Grill is the lobster Rangoon, a spin on the crabmeat appetizer that comes with a tangy sweet chili sauce. The menu also has a blackened scallop risotto, teriyaki salmon and a fried haddock sandwich.

Off the Hook Bar and Grill, 1269 Sea St., Quincy. offthehookbarandgrill.com

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 10 South Shore restaurants that serve seafood during Lent