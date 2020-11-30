10 States with the Cheapest Health Insurance

Elena Cozlovschi
·6 min read

In this article we take a look at the 10 States with the Cheapest Health Insurance. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 5 States with the Cheapest Health Insurance

The states with the cheapest health insurance - one hot question in 2020. Since the pandemic arose, health care and health insurance statistics are one of the main topics of debate and concern.

Right now, six states have an alarming over 12% uninsured population. The last US census data collected in 2019 for the 2018 period concluded that basically one in 8 Americans in the states of Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas has no health insurance coverage at all. And it looks like a constant, as the same uninsured rate by state was valid for an eleven-year span from 2008 to 2018 including. The average US uninsured rate is set at 8.9%.

Most discrepancies in the uninsured categories rang amongst: marital status 15% for the not married opposed to 7.6% in the married category; race - Hispanic population 16.2%, opposed to white non-Hispanic 5.2%, Black 9.6% and Asian 6.2%; and most curios deviation is in the Income-to-Poverty Ratio, looks like the first category, below 100% of poverty is the least insured, hitting a 15.9% high, compared to 11.3% and 3% for the last 2 categories.

Several of the largest insurance companies in America, provide different health insurance coverages and programs in the country. UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), Kaiser Foundation and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) are the main players in the health insurance domain. While it is United Health that commands over 14% of the total market share, which indeed is a large chunk of the industry.

Healthcare in the US has always been expensive and was increasing faster than the wages were growing even prior to the COVID 19 era. According to a Gallup 2019 poll healthcare costs were already the main concern among Americans, ranking higher than low wages, college expenses, or housing costs. Even so, 64% of Americans stated that they are "completely" or "mostly" satisfied with the medical services. With the hectic pandemic situation, we can only guess what the average American “satisfaction” with health care will be after this historical turning point.

health, plan, personal, money, concept, form, legal, benefit, sign, life, clinic, accident, claim, dollar, disease, banknote, remunerate, inspect, injury, medicine, currency,
health, plan, personal, money, concept, form, legal, benefit, sign, life, clinic, accident, claim, dollar, disease, banknote, remunerate, inspect, injury, medicine, currency,

designer491/Shutterstock.com

These data from quick polls have invaded online and though quite curious, these remain mere phone surveys of about 1,000 interviewers. An example of the outdated data you’ll surely stumble upon is the approximate $4,700 yearly average for Hawaii ($4,900 according to our source report), stated as the cheapest health insurance state and some $8,300-$8,500 as highest for New Hampshire. While this was true until 2017, 2018 changed the game completely, throwing the long time leader Hawaii to number 3 in our 10 states with the cheapest health insurance rating and setting Minnesota as the new most expensive healthcare state, with an $8,666 yearly average.

Here at Insider Monkey, we go above and beyond to get the newest, fullest, and most accurate data so you can get a clear picture of any subject. Be sure, you are in the right place. We browsed and analyzed several survey sources and rested for the most recent and extensive average health insurance premiums by state 2019 Commonwealth Fund report. The study conducted by professional researchers Sara Collins and David Radley on a scale of 40,000 private sector employers has calculated each state's average premiums, considered average deductibles as well as the amounts paid by the beneficiary of the healthcare services before the insurer picks up the tab. The study timespan is a bit over a decade from 2008 to 2018 and included all types of health insurance plans. Private health care is not the only option in the US, coexisting along with six major government healthcare programs, of which the largest being Medicare and Medicaid, yet it remains the primary health coverage option of 2/3 of the Americans. In the Commonwealth Fund report, private health insurance covered 68% of respondents, employment-based insurance subtype at the time of interview scored 55.4%. The highest growth rates along this interval were shared by Minessota and Rhode Island, while the lowest one was set at 3.5% in New Mexico.

But here's good news, we have a great inspiration guide for you, our 11 Jobs with Great Health Insurance Benefits without a Degree article if you are looking to tap the insurance market.

Without further ado, here we go with the 10 States with the cheapest health insurance countdown.

10. Utah

Utah had a 2018 average employee cost, premium contribution on deductible of $6,777, with a decade 2008-2018 average 6.1% growth. All this at an annual median wage (the limit between the amount earned by 50% of lowest paid and 50% of highest-paid workers in a particular job or industry occupation) of $36,790, average earnings of $54,075, and a mean wage ( the average wage received by employees for the same work performed during a given period of time, determined by adding together all of the wages of employees in a specific job or industry and dividing the total amount by the number of employees) of $47,920.

Fastest Growing Cities in America in 2015
Fastest Growing Cities in America in 2015

Kiseleva Vladislava/Shutterstock.com

9. Indiana:

Average $6,728 yearly healthcare rate, 7% average growth, the median wage for 2018 of $35,730, average earnings of $56,754, and yearly mean wage of $45,290. Indiana has an 8.3% uninsured average rate for the 2008-2018 period.

8. Alaska:

The 5th state with the highest uninsured rate at 12.6%, has a $6,576 yearly insurance cost. Though Alaska ranks 3rd at the estimated median wage of $48,020 and average earnings of $48,020 rating and 8th at the mean wage - $58,710, it also hits the top 10 most expensive states to live in at number 7 according to world population review.

7. New York:

The “cultural capital” is the fourth most expensive state to live in, with one of the highest rents in the country $3,667 and an average of a home at $1,901,222, has a fair $6,471 insurance rate and a quite low uninsured rate of 5.4%, amongst the lowest in the country. At the median wage - $44,990 and average earnings - $80,640, New York ranks 7th, while at the mean wage - $61,870 it’s the fair bronze medal winner.

6. New Mexico:

The state with the lowest insurance growth rate and a $6,342 health care cost has about 1 in 10 citizens uninsured (9.5%). But the wages aren’t exactly friendly here, set at $34,120 median wage and $50,893 average earnings, the 44th state in the list and the 37th at mean wage - $45,400.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 States with the Cheapest Health Insurance Disclosure: No positions. 10 States with the Cheapest Health Insurance is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Latest Stories

  • Trump lashes out at 60 Minutes in furious tweets over interview with fired elections official

    Ousted cybersecurity official speaks out for first time since firing, saying president’s fraud claims are without basis

  • Disgraced couple to be sentenced in Hawaii corruption case

    In the morning, Katherine Kealoha, a former high-ranking Honolulu prosecutor is expected to hear how many years she'll spend in prison. Katherine Kealoha should go to prison for 14 years and her husband should be locked up for about half that time because they abused their positions of trust to commit corrupt acts at the highest levels of law enforcement, U.S. prosecutors said in sentencing recommendations. The corruption included stealing from vulnerable victims — Katherine Kealoha’s own grandmother and uncle — framing the uncle for a crime he didn’t commit, and using members of a secret police unit.

  • Chuck Grassley returns to Senate after COVID-19 infection, calls for 'long overdue relief legislation'

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has returned to his Washington office two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced Monday.While Grassley wasn't the first lawmaker to contract the virus, many people were concerned about the diagnosis because the senator is 87. It turned out, however, that he remained asymptomatic throughout the course of his infection and was able to keep working remotely.Still, Grassley didn't let his fortunate situation reshape his stance on the severity of the pandemic. In a statement, he noted that the disease "affects people differently" and "more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized." So, Grassley said, he'll "continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing."He also repeated his previous calls for Congress to pass a "long overdue," bipartisan relief bill to "help families, businesses, and communities get through this crisis." Tim O'Donnell> Grassley, 87, is back at the Senate today after testing positive for Covid-19. His office says he was asymptomatic the entire time. pic.twitter.com/qJImIJl8ZC> > -- Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 30, 2020More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation The Electoral College is only getting worse 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession

  • More than 100 civilians dead in 'gruesome' Nigeria attack blamed on Islamic jihadists

    A weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on jihadists left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday, the deadliest attack on civilians this year. The attack, in a state gripped by a jihadist insurgency for more than 10 years, took place the same day as long-delayed local elections in the state. "I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri," Edward Kallon said in a statement. "At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," he added. Some locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram fighters, but Bulama Bukarti, an analyst with the Tony Blair Institute, said rival group the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were more active in the area. "ISWAP is the likely culprit," he tweeted. Kallon, in his statement, said: "The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. "I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," he added. The violence centred on the village of Koshobe near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers harvesting rice fields. One pro-government anti-jihadist militia said the assailants tied up the labourers and slit their throats. Kallon said the assailants - "armed men on motorcycles" - also targeted other communities in the area. "Rural communities in Borno State are facing untold hardships," he added, calling for more to be done to protect them and to head off what he said was a looming food crisis there. Borno Governor Babaganan Umara Zulum attended the burial Sunday in the nearby village of Zabarmari of 43 bodies recovered on Saturday, saying the toll could rise after search operations resumed. The victims included dozens of labourers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, it said. Six were wounded in the attack and eight remained missing as of Saturday. Kallon, citing "reports that several women may have been kidnapped", called for their immediate release. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Saturday, saying: "The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings." Neither the president's statement nor Sunday's from the UN mentioned either Boko Haram or rival group ISWAP by name. But both groups have been active in Borno State, their attacks having forced the postponement of locations in Borno State, which finally took place Saturday.

  • China sanctions four with U.S. democracy promotion ties over Hong Kong

    China will impose sanctions on four people with links to U.S. democracy promotion efforts, it said on Monday, over what it called interference in the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong, following U.S. strictures on four Chinese individuals. Relations between the two nations have deteriorated to their worst in decades during outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's four-year term, with disputes simmering over issues from trade and technology to Hong Kong and the coronavirus. China's foreign ministry identified the four as John Knaus, senior director of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED); Manpreet Anand, a regional director of the National Democratic Institute (NDI); Kelvin Sit, the NDI's program director for Hong Kong and Crystal Rosario, a specialist at the NDI.

  • Congress is briefly reconvening under pressure from Trump and Biden to pass a COVID-19 stimulus bill after months of gridlock

    Congress has spent months arguing over the details of a follow-up stimulus package, to the immense frustration of many.

  • DC detective killed by wife in murder-suicide, authorities say

    The bodies of Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis were found in their Maryland home Friday. The bodies of 50-year-old Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis, 41, were found in their Waldorf, Maryland home on Friday.

  • Iran newspaper: Strike Haifa if Israel killed scientist

    An opinion piece published Sunday by a hard-line Iranian newspaper urged Iran to attack the Israeli port city of Haifa if Israel carried out the killing of the scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the early 2000s. Israel, suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade, has not commented on the brazen slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

  • Switzerland halves new infections without national lockdown as pubs and restaurants stay open

    Switzerland is emerging as a model for how the coronavirus can be contained without a national lockdown, after daily new infections halved since the start of November despite pubs, restaurants, gyms and sports remaining open in much of the country. The figures were hailed as a triumph for the “Swiss special way” by Swiss government doctors last week, and will be seen as evidence that regional tiers can work in the UK. Rather than ordering a general lockdown, Switzerland allowed regions to decide their own measures and only the worst-hit imposed tough restrictions. But critics have charged that the success came at too high a price, after the country experienced some of the highest death rates in Europe. Switzerland has been described as the “new Sweden” after it refused to follow the UK and other countries into a second lockdown this month. The Swiss government imposed only minimal restrictions at a national level, including a limit of ten on private gatherings, an 11pm curfew for restaurants and the compulsory use of facemasks in crowded areas.

  • An Oregon cancer nurse was put on leave after boasting on TikTok about ignoring COVID-19 rules

    The Salem Health oncology nurse was not named by the hospital, but local media identified her as Ashley Grames.

  • Dishonest actors 'misleading the president' - GA Sec. of State

    "Once this recount is complete, everyone in Georgia will be able to have even more confidence in the results of our elections, despite the massive amounts of misinformation that is being spread by dishonest actors. There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half-truths, misinformation, and frankly, they are misleading the president as well, apparently," Raffensperger said. Georgia law allows a candidate to request a vote recount within two business days of certification, if the margin is less than 0.5 percent. Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by a 0.26 percent margin. The Trump campaign has also demanded an audit of the voter signatures that accompanied mail-in ballots. Electors in each state will convene as the Electoral College on Dec. 14 to formally select the next president. Biden won 306 electoral votes, 36 over the 270 threshold needed to win.

  • Ex-U.S. cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs tells 60 Minutes how he knows the 2020 election wasn't rigged

    Christopher Krebs and his team spent years working to build the new Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and help protect U.S. elections, among other critical infrastructure, before President Trump abruptly fired him over Twitter for putting out a joint statement calling the 2020 election the "most secure in American history." Krebs explained on Sunday's 60 Minutes why he's so sure the election was free from hacking and foreign meddling, and why Trump and his fringy lawyers are wrong to allege otherwise."I'm not a public servant anymore, but I feel I still got some public service left in me," Krebs told Scott Pelley, explaining why he's speaking out publicly. "And if I can reinforce or confirm for one person that the vote was secure, the election was secure, then I feel like I've done my job."Krebs said his biggest priority after gaming out "countless" scenarios for foreign election interference was paper ballots. "Paper ballots give you the ability to audit, to go back and check the tape and make sure you go the count right," he said. "And that's really one of the keys to success for a secure 2020 election — 95 percent of the ballots cast in the 2020 election had a paper record associated with it." You can see how that worked in the Georgia hand recount, he added.Krebs said he found the efforts from Trump and his lawyers to "undermine confidence in the election, to confuse people, to scare people" upsetting because it's actively "undermining democracy" but also because the some of the tens of thousands of election workers putting in 18-hour days are now "getting death threats for trying to carry out one of our core democratic institutions, an election."In 60 Minutes Overtime, Krebs explained why he set up the CISA "Rumor Control" site, and why he's especially proud of his explainer on the impossibility of hacking voting results.Krebs also said he isn't aware of anyone at the White House asking CISA to throw doubt on the integrity of the election, and he explained that his team frequently briefed everyone from local election officials to Cabinet agencies and the White House about CISA's efforts. "Everybody, for the most part, got it," he said."I had a job to do, we did it right, I would do it over again 1,000 times," Krebs said. "CISA did the right thing. ... State and local election officials did the right thing."More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation The Electoral College is only getting worse 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession

  • Man who attacked ex-girlfriend killed by victim's mom and sister with golf club and kitchen knife, California police say

    The women "were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter" and are not expected to face charges, authorities say.

  • Nike, Coca-Cola, Apple among Companies Lobbying against Uyghur Forced Labor Bill

    Multinational corporations including Nike and Coca-Cola are lobbying to water down legislation that would ban products made with forced labor in China's Xinjiang province, the New York Times reported on Sunday.China has attempted to cement state power over millions of Muslim citizens in Xinjiang, mostly Uyghur Muslims along with Kazakhs and other minorities. The ruling Communist Party has placed Uyghurs in so-called reeducation camps that attempt to erase their attachment to Islam, and has also embarked on a campaign of forced sterilization of Uyghur women.Numerous global supply chains are based in Xinjiang, including for cotton and coal, and China has employed forced Uyghur labor for various factories. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which passed the House 406-3 in September and is currently under consideration in the Senate, would ban imports of good from Xinjiang unless U.S. customs officials could verify that the goods were not produced using forced labor.However, multinational companies are lobbying against the legislation, saying that while they do not support use of forced labor, the bill could have a detrimental impact on their supply chains. Along with Nike and Coca-Cola, tech giant Apple is also pushing to weaken some restrictions, the Washington Post reported last week.Coca-Cola "strictly prohibits any type of forced labor in our supply chain" and employs third-party auditors to enforce the policy, the company said in a statement to the Times. Nike said it "did not lobby against" the legislation but had "constructive discussions" with congressional aides on keeping its supply chain free of forced labor.Pro-business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have also joined the lobbying efforts.A report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in March of this year concluded that at least 80,000 Uyghurs have been sent away from their homes to labor in factories in other parts of China.

  • Scotch egg counts as 'substantial meal' in Tier 2, says minister

    A scotch egg is a "substantial meal", a Cabinet minister has claimed, raising hopes that hundreds of traditional pubs across England could still reopen on Wednesday under the regional tiers system. George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, said serving the snack alongside alcohol would meet the requirements for hospitality businesses located in Tier 2 areas. Under the Government's guidance, all businesses in this category are only allowed to serve alcoholic drinks with meals. Household mixing is also banned, with venues operating table service only, meaning many "wet" pubs are facing closure for the foreseeable future. However, Mr Eustice – whose family farm in Cornwall sells scotch eggs, sausage rolls, pork pies and quiches – signalled that some venues could open if they served larger pub snacks. "I think a scotch egg probably would count as a substantial meal if there were table service," he told LBC. "Often that might be as a starter... but this is a term that's understood in licensing. You can have the concept of a table licence for alcohol that also requires you to serve a substantial meal. That is the model that is being followed." Mr Eustice's comments were echoed by hospitality leaders and Conservative MPs, who pointed out that existing English case law dating back more than half a century appeared to support his interpretation of the rules. In a private exchange on the messaging service Whatsapp, one MP cited a case from the 1960s in which the High Court ruled that a sandwich accompanied by pickles and beetroot could be considered a "table meal" as opposed to "a mere snack from the bar". A similar case a decade earlier also ruled that sandwiches and sausages on sticks met the definition.

  • 'Stop the madness,' Tigray leader urges Ethiopia's PM

    The fugitive leader of Ethiopia’s defiant Tigray region on Monday called on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to “stop the madness” and withdraw troops from the region as he asserted that fighting continues “on every front” two days after Abiy declared victory. Debretsion Gebremichael, in a phone interview with The Associated Press, said he remains near the Tigray capital, Mekele, which the Ethiopian army on Saturday said it now controlled. Far from accepting Abiy’s declaration of victory, the Tigray leader asserted that “we are sure we’ll win.”

  • The Supreme Court refused to get involved in the case of a Louisiana pastor who ignored the governor's order banning large gatherings

    Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell openly violated the governor's order prohibiting gatherings larger than 10 people, hosting services that totaled 1,000.

  • New Zealand regulator charges 13 parties over White Island eruption tragedy

    New Zealand's workplace regulator has filed charges against 13 parties following an investigation into a volcanic eruption on White Island in 2019 which killed 22 people. A surprise eruption on the White Island, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, on Dec 9 last year, killed 22 people and injured dozens. Majority of them were tourists from countries like Australia, the United States and Malaysia who were part of a cruise ship that was travelling around New Zealand.

  • Charles Manson follower has parole blocked by California governor

    Leslie Van Houten has spent nearly five decades in prison since she was arrested for 1969 killing spree.

  • Mexico's president pledges justice for murdered Frenchman

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised Monday that justice will be done in the case of a French restaurant owner who was found murdered over the the weekend. López Obrador compared the case to last year’s killings of nine U.S. dual-nationals in northern Mexico, claiming “practically all” of whose alleged killers in that attack have been arrested. Authorities said evidence indicates dual French-Mexican citizen Baptiste Jacques Daniel Lormand set out late last week to sell bottles of high-end wine or liquor, accompanied by a Mexican partner.