10 States With the Highest Gas Taxes

Double_Vision / Getty Images

In 2022, inflation has hit the U.S., and indeed the global economy, with a vengeance. From the perspective of the American consumer, the skyrocketing cost of gas has likely been the clearest indication of rising inflation, as prices have jumped nearly 50% in just a single year. But even before inflation reared its ugly head, gas taxes comprised a significant portion of the overall cost of a gallon of gasoline. While federal gasoline taxes are the same across the country, each state levies its own gas tax as well, and in most cases, state gasoline taxes are much higher than federal ones.

See: 10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August

Read More: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

To determine which states have the highest gas taxes, GOBankingRates culled data from Statista, which were valid as of March 2022. States are ranked in reverse order based on the amount of gas tax charged, with the highest-tax state listed last. The total cost of a gallon of gasoline in each state is also listed by way of reference. Note that as a multitude of factors go into the price of a gallon of gasoline, the states with the highest taxes are not necessarily the ones with the highest total cost of gas. Take a look at the states with the highest gas taxes.

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Michigan

Gas tax: $0.45

Gas price: $4.20

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. New York

Gas tax: $0.48

Gas price: $4.41

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Washington

Gas tax: $0.49

Gas price: $4.73

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Indiana

Gas tax: $0.50

Gas price: $4.20

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. New Jersey

Gas tax: $0.51

Gas price: $4.27

Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com

5. Nevada

Gas tax: $0.51

Gas price: $5.03

Shane Myers Photography / Shutterstock.com

4. Hawaii

Gas tax: $0.52

Gas price: $5.12

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Pennsylvania

Gas tax: $0.59

Gas price: $4.37

Shutterstock.com

2. Illinois

Gas tax: $0.60

Gas price: $4.54

Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. California

Gas tax: $0.68

Gas price: $5.79

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Highest Gas Taxes