10 States With the Highest Gas Taxes

John Csiszar
·2 min read
Double_Vision / Getty Images
Double_Vision / Getty Images

In 2022, inflation has hit the U.S., and indeed the global economy, with a vengeance. From the perspective of the American consumer, the skyrocketing cost of gas has likely been the clearest indication of rising inflation, as prices have jumped nearly 50% in just a single year. But even before inflation reared its ugly head, gas taxes comprised a significant portion of the overall cost of a gallon of gasoline. While federal gasoline taxes are the same across the country, each state levies its own gas tax as well, and in most cases, state gasoline taxes are much higher than federal ones.

To determine which states have the highest gas taxes, GOBankingRates culled data from Statista, which were valid as of March 2022. States are ranked in reverse order based on the amount of gas tax charged, with the highest-tax state listed last. The total cost of a gallon of gasoline in each state is also listed by way of reference. Note that as a multitude of factors go into the price of a gallon of gasoline, the states with the highest taxes are not necessarily the ones with the highest total cost of gas. Take a look at the states with the highest gas taxes.

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Michigan

  • Gas tax: $0.45

  • Gas price: $4.20

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. New York

  • Gas tax: $0.48

  • Gas price: $4.41

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Washington

  • Gas tax: $0.49

  • Gas price: $4.73

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Indiana

  • Gas tax: $0.50

  • Gas price: $4.20

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. New Jersey

  • Gas tax: $0.51

  • Gas price: $4.27

Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com
Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com

5. Nevada

  • Gas tax: $0.51

  • Gas price: $5.03

Shane Myers Photography / Shutterstock.com
Shane Myers Photography / Shutterstock.com

4. Hawaii

  • Gas tax: $0.52

  • Gas price: $5.12

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Pennsylvania

  • Gas tax: $0.59

  • Gas price: $4.37

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2. Illinois

  • Gas tax: $0.60

  • Gas price: $4.54

Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. California

  • Gas tax: $0.68

  • Gas price: $5.79

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Highest Gas Taxes

