10 States With the Highest Gas Taxes
In 2022, inflation has hit the U.S., and indeed the global economy, with a vengeance. From the perspective of the American consumer, the skyrocketing cost of gas has likely been the clearest indication of rising inflation, as prices have jumped nearly 50% in just a single year. But even before inflation reared its ugly head, gas taxes comprised a significant portion of the overall cost of a gallon of gasoline. While federal gasoline taxes are the same across the country, each state levies its own gas tax as well, and in most cases, state gasoline taxes are much higher than federal ones.
To determine which states have the highest gas taxes, GOBankingRates culled data from Statista, which were valid as of March 2022. States are ranked in reverse order based on the amount of gas tax charged, with the highest-tax state listed last. The total cost of a gallon of gasoline in each state is also listed by way of reference. Note that as a multitude of factors go into the price of a gallon of gasoline, the states with the highest taxes are not necessarily the ones with the highest total cost of gas. Take a look at the states with the highest gas taxes.
10. Michigan
Gas tax: $0.45
Gas price: $4.20
9. New York
Gas tax: $0.48
Gas price: $4.41
8. Washington
Gas tax: $0.49
Gas price: $4.73
7. Indiana
Gas tax: $0.50
Gas price: $4.20
6. New Jersey
Gas tax: $0.51
Gas price: $4.27
5. Nevada
Gas tax: $0.51
Gas price: $5.03
4. Hawaii
Gas tax: $0.52
Gas price: $5.12
3. Pennsylvania
Gas tax: $0.59
Gas price: $4.37
2. Illinois
Gas tax: $0.60
Gas price: $4.54
1. California
Gas tax: $0.68
Gas price: $5.79
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Highest Gas Taxes